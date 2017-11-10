Beazer to expand town home project

Beazer Homes has announced plans to build an additional phase of affordable, two-story town homes in the Las Vegas Valley, Cliffs at Dover. Once completed, this gated community will consist of 532 homes: 62 two-story, single-family homes , 24 condominiums and 446 town homes.

Beazer Homes is expanding its town home project, Cliffs at Dover, which will be adjacent to Nellis Air Force Base. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes has announced plans to build an additional phase of affordable, two-story town homes in the Las Vegas Valley, Cliffs at Dover. Once completed, this gated community will consist of 532 homes: 62 two-story, single-family homes, 24 condominiums and 446 town homes.

The expansion of Cliffs at Dover will give buyers an opportunity to purchase a new home in this area.

Located adjacent to Nellis Air Force Base and less than 15 minutes from downtown Las Vegas, Cliffs at Dover offers access to the Strip and nearby Lake Mead. The community boasts an abundance of onsite amenities, including a 2,300-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center and a neighboring recreation area with a pool/spa and open green space for picnics and barbecues.

Cliffs at Dover’s new phase of homes provides two low-maintenance home designs and the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans in the kitchen and master bath. Choice Plans give homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost. Additionally, these homes feature attached two-car garages and upstairs living areas with roomy island kitchens opening to great rooms.

“Cliffs at Dover offers a convenient location in Las Vegas, close to the Interstate 15 freeway, which is perfect for work hubs in north and downtown Las Vegas,” said Ed Smith, director of sales. “Offering two distinct home designs allows buyers to choose an effortless lifestyle in a new home at an affordable price, which is not found anywhere else in the Las Vegas area.”

Like all Beazer homes, each home at Cliffs at Dover is Energy Star certified, which means it is built to conserve energy and reduce monthly costs. Average monthly utilities for Cliffs at Dover homes are expected to be between $94 and $105, depending upon the plan. Interested parties can learn more about the company’s Energy Star 2017 Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award and the qualifying criteria for an Energy Star certified home on Beazer’s website.

To join the VIP Interest list for Cliffs at Dover, visit Beazer.com. For additional information, call 702-949-6223.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest single-family homebuilders. The company’s homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by Energy Star and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers. In addition, the company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service. The company offers homes in 13 states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.