Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Solaris will feature 188 single-family homes set against a serene desert backdrop. Residents will enjoy a largepark with a gazebo and barbecue area, amenities in the neighboring Indian Springs community, such as Indian Springs Park, Indian Springs library and local eateries, and hiking and other outdoor recreation in nearby Cold Creek and Mount Charleston. Families also will have access to well-rated Indian Springs schools, which are part of the Clark County School District.

Affordably priced from the low $200,000s, Solaris will offer five single- and two-story floor plans with living space from 1,536 square feet to 3,166 square feet. All layouts include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens, spacious primary bedroom suites and two- or three-car garages.

Solaris’ two-story plans also feature up to five generous bedrooms and flex or loft spaces, designed for families seeking more space. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost.

“Solaris is the most affordable detached community in the greater northwest Las Vegas area, with homes starting from the low $200,000s,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president. “We are proud to offer top-quality, new-construction single- and two-story homes at incredible prices. Buyers will receive the same exceptional value found at all of our other communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Solaris are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

The first two models at Solaris will feature the Willow and Summit plans initially, with the Sienna plan soon to follow.

During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans. The “Surprising Performance” room in the Willow model will showcase a deconstructed wall demonstrating how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes.

Lenders also will be on-site to help homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process.

For more details about Solaris, or to take advantage of pre-opening pricing, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/solaris-at-indian-springs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, which gives the homebuyer more quality and comfort, saving money every month. With Beazer’s Choice Plans, homebuyers can personalize primary living areas.

The company builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.