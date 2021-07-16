106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Provided Content

Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community

Provided Content
July 16, 2021 - 2:42 pm
 
Shadow Crest by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening in Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a ...
Shadow Crest by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening in Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its new age-qualified community. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31-Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest is an age-qualified community that will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. It is 90 minutes from Las Vegas, and the gated community is situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

Developed with low-maintenance living in mind, Shadow Crest offers five exquisite one-story floor plans on large lots, featuring 1,536 square feet to 2,736 square feet, two to four bedrooms, up to three bathrooms, and two- or three-car garages.

All floor plans include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and generous primary suites. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost. The popular Everett Plan features an innovative “pop top” bonus living space with a loft, powder room, and an optional bedroom with full bath, perfect for out-of-town guests. Additionally, general landscape maintenance is covered by monthly homeowners association dues.

Shadow Crest residents will enjoy nearby entertainment and recreation, including the Casablanca and Eureka casinos, as well as top-rated golf courses, such as the Falcon Ridge Golf Course and Wolf Creek Golf Club Conestoga Golf Course. The community is also near popular eateries and stores.

“Shadow Crest offers a new option in Mesquite’s 55-plus residential housing market, one that delivers incredible new home value, with prices starting from the mid-$300,000s,” said Steve Cervino, division president for Las Vegas. “By offering ergonomic floor plans on large lots and including general landscape maintenance, Shadow Crest is designed especially for buyers 55 and older seeking comfortable living spaces and a carefree lifestyle. We anticipate this community will be very well-received.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Shadow Crest are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, offering a variety of Choice Lenders and a simple tool to easily compare multiple loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Shadow Crest’s model park will showcase two of the five floor plans offered, the Everett and the Summit. During the grand opening event, guests are invited to tour the models and explore the Surprising Performance room, which includes a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Homebuyers can also learn about other available floor plans and meet with lenders available to assist with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Shadow Crest, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/shadow-crest or call 702-847-8924.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. The company builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MOST READ
1
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
2
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
3
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
4
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
5
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ...
Summerlin remains No. 3 in nation
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf & Food Festival will be held Sept. 3-5. All proceeds wi ...
Lake Las Vegas to host golf, food festival Sept. 3-5
Provided Content

Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for s ...
Richmond American offers homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have both been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

A midtown Las Vegas vintage apartment building at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartm ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 10
Provided Content

Camino Verde Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Camino 2630 Apartments in midtown Las Vegas. The community at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartment building the firm has purchased to refurbish in the neighborhood.

Tri Pointe Homes Tri Pointe Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin - both in stunning loca ...
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin neighborhoods with views
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin — both in stunning locations. Sandalwood is in the village of Stonebridge that is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. And Terra Luna Ridge is in The Cliffs village, aptly named for its picturesque and spectacular ridgeline.

The Nevada Press Foundation has listed its headquarters building at 102 N. Curry St. in downtow ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 3
Provided Content

Las Vegas residents are invited to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday at America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration on July 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

Matt Frankel
How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market
By Matt Frankel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.

Shea Homes offers Trilogy in the village of South Square within Summerlin. Trilogy is designed ...
Shea Homes offers Trilogy in Summerlin
Provided Content

Shea Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Trilogy in the village of South Square. Trilogy is designed for active adults, ages 55-plus, and features three collections of attached homes offering 11 floor plans in one- and two-story elevations with paired, courtyard or vertical duplex designs.

This month, Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist Jorge Olivera Castillo and his wife, huma ...
Juhl high-rise to host to Cuban writer Jorge Olivera Castillo
Provided Content

Jorge Olivera Castillo, a Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist, takes up a five-month residency in downtown Las Vegas this month. His arrival is emblematic of the city’s longstanding commitment to freedom of expression for artists and writers and is made possible by a collaboration between Juhl — the iconic downtown condo tower that spans an entire city block — and the City of Asylum program, a project of the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute.