Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31-Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest is an age-qualified community that will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. It is 90 minutes from Las Vegas, and the gated community is situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

Developed with low-maintenance living in mind, Shadow Crest offers five exquisite one-story floor plans on large lots, featuring 1,536 square feet to 2,736 square feet, two to four bedrooms, up to three bathrooms, and two- or three-car garages.

All floor plans include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and generous primary suites. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost. The popular Everett Plan features an innovative “pop top” bonus living space with a loft, powder room, and an optional bedroom with full bath, perfect for out-of-town guests. Additionally, general landscape maintenance is covered by monthly homeowners association dues.

Shadow Crest residents will enjoy nearby entertainment and recreation, including the Casablanca and Eureka casinos, as well as top-rated golf courses, such as the Falcon Ridge Golf Course and Wolf Creek Golf Club Conestoga Golf Course. The community is also near popular eateries and stores.

“Shadow Crest offers a new option in Mesquite’s 55-plus residential housing market, one that delivers incredible new home value, with prices starting from the mid-$300,000s,” said Steve Cervino, division president for Las Vegas. “By offering ergonomic floor plans on large lots and including general landscape maintenance, Shadow Crest is designed especially for buyers 55 and older seeking comfortable living spaces and a carefree lifestyle. We anticipate this community will be very well-received.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Shadow Crest are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, offering a variety of Choice Lenders and a simple tool to easily compare multiple loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Shadow Crest’s model park will showcase two of the five floor plans offered, the Everett and the Summit. During the grand opening event, guests are invited to tour the models and explore the Surprising Performance room, which includes a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Homebuyers can also learn about other available floor plans and meet with lenders available to assist with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Shadow Crest, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/shadow-crest or call 702-847-8924.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. The company builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.