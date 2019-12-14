53°F
Beazer to host grand opening for Tierra Vista in Henderson

December 13, 2019 - 5:19 pm
 

Beazer Homes will kick off the new year with the grand opening of Tierra Vista, its newest Las Vegas-area community, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located in northeast Henderson at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Mohawk Drive, this gated community will feature 54 single-family homes, a 6,000-square-foot park with a tot lot and access to the city of Henderson trail system. Residents will also enjoy other amenities nearby, such as athletic fields, courts, splash pads, skate parks and picnic areas at Hayley Hendricks Park, Morrell Park and Heritage Park. Tierra Vista is close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and offers easy access to Interstate 515 and the I-215 Beltway.

Tierra Vista homebuyers can choose from four single- and two-story floor plans, with living space ranging from 1,786 square feet to 2,543 square feet. All floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens, spacious master suites and two-car garages.

Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost. Two of Tierra Vista’s plans are brand new to the market, like the Everett plan, which features an innovative “pop top” second floor with a loft, a powder room and an optional bedroom with full bath.

Most homesites at Tierra Vista will measure at least 120 feet deep. Additionally, many lots on the west side of the community will have unobstructed views of the Strip.

“Tierra Vista’s exceptionally large backyards and opportunities for amazing Strip views, coupled with affordable prices starting from the $330,000s, will make it one of the most sought-after new-construction communities in Henderson,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president. “The high caliber of design and construction we’re building into the homes at Tierra Vista will give homebuyers fantastic options that deliver top value.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Tierra Vista are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Tierra Vista will feature the new Everett and Dawson plans at its model park. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans and offerings. The Dawson model’s Surprising Performance room will showcase a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Lenders will be on-site to assist homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Tierra Vista, or to take advantage of pre-model pricing, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/tierra-vista.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving homeowners more quality, comfort and monthly savings.

With Beazer’s Choice Plans, homebuyers can personalize primary living areas, at no additional cost.

The homebuilder empowers customers to shop and compare loan options. Its Mortgage Choice program gives homebuyers resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan, saving you thousands over the life of the loan.

Beazer builds homes in Nevada, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

