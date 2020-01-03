Beazer to host grand opening for Tierra Vista in Henderson

Beazer Homes will kick off the new year with the grand opening of Tierra Vista, its newest Las Vegas area community, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beazer Homes will kick off the new year with the grand opening of Tierra Vista, its newest Las Vegas area community, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located in northeast Henderson at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Mohawk Drive, this gated community will feature 54 single-family homes, a 6,000-square-foot park with a tot lot and access to the city of Henderson trail system.

Residents also will enjoy other amenities nearby, such as athletic fields, courts, splash pads, skate parks and picnic areas at Hayley Hendricks Park, Morrell Park and Heritage Park. Tierra Vista is close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and offers access to the Interstate 515 and I-215 Beltway.

Tierra Vista homebuyers can choose from four single- and two-story floor plans, with living space ranging from 1,786 square feet to 2,543 square feet.

All floor plans include design elements such as open-concept kitchens, spacious master suites and two-car garages. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create ideal living spaces, at no additional cost.

Two of Tierra Vista’s plans are brand new to the market, like the Everett plan, which features an innovative “pop top” second floor with a loft, a powder room and an optional bedroom with full bath.

Most homesites at Tierra Vista will measure at least 120 feet deep. Additionally, many lots on the west side of the community will have unobstructed views of the Strip.

“Tierra Vista’s exceptionally large backyards and opportunities for amazing Strip views, coupled with affordable prices starting from the $330,000s, will make it one of the most sought-after new-construction communities in Henderson,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president. “The high caliber of design and construction we’re building into the homes at Tierra Vista will give homebuyers fantastic options that deliver top value.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Tierra Vista are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Tierra Vista will feature the new Everett and Dawson plans at its model park. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans and offerings.

The Dawson model’s Surprising Performance room will showcase a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes.

Lenders also will be on-site to assist homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Tierra Vista, or to take advantage of pre-model pricing, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/tierra-vista.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving more quality and more comfort from the moment the homeowner moves in — saving money every month.

Beazer builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.