Beazer to open Cielo Vista in North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cielo Vista will showcase Beazer’s Sedona and Valencia plans at its model park. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans and features. Lenders will be on-site to help homebuyers with the loan qualification process.

Cielo Vista, located in the northeast portion of North Las Vegas at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Statz Street, will feature 65 single-family homes and a 27,000-square-foot park with a tot lot at its center.

Residents will enjoy access to the new state-of-the-art Skyview YMCA, across the street from Cielo Vista. The YMCA features a heated indoor pool, wellness center with modern fitness equipment, cycling, aerobics and yoga studios, a children’s gym and lounge areas with scenic mountain views.

Cielo Vista is near the Shadow Creek Golf Course, designed by legendary architect Tom Fazio. It is also near the Tropical Breeze Park, which features splash pads, picnic areas and sports fields.

Cielo Vista homebuyers can choose from six single and two-story floor plans with living space ranging from 1,786 square feet to 2,543 square feet, up to five bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garages.

All floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, all of Cielo Vista’s plans are available with four contemporary exterior options, including a stylish midcentury-modern exterior design.

Also, buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide them the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Highly anticipated, Cielo Vista is one of the most affordable detached communities in the North Las Vegas area, with prices starting from the $270,000s. Its location in the northeast portion of North Las Vegas is valued for its quiet, suburban and off-the-beaten-path feel. The community provides easy access to Interstate 15, shopping, dining and entertainment.

“With Cielo Vista, Beazer Homes presents another premier, family-friendly community in one of the most sought-after, up-and-coming areas in the Las Vegas Valley,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president.

“Buyers seeking new-construction homes in North Las Vegas will find top-quality single- and two-story homes that deliver unbeatable value at this community.”

As with all Beazer Homes developments, the homes at Cielo Vista are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

