Beazer to open Henderson community

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 31. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre, single-family-home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

The community will have two neighborhood parks: one that measures 15,000 square feet and features a dog-walking space and an open area for picnics and another that measures a 15,590-square-foot park and offers a tot lot and a picnic area.

The location will be home to 55 residences, offering five single-family floor plans. The grand opening will be held Saturday.

Homes will range from 1,840 square feet to 2,730 square feet with three to five bedrooms, up to 3½ baths and two-car garages.

Residents will have access to many public parks around Henderson: Heritage Park, a 160-acre park with picnic area, splash pad, skate park, amphitheater and lighted athletic fields and courts, located 1 mile from Laurel Place, and Saguaro Park, a 6-acre park with picnic areas, splash pad and lighted basketball courts, located less than half a mile from the community. Henderson is near the 11 and 215 freeways.

“With five spacious, contemporary two-story floor plans available, we anticipate buyers who want a new larger home that is close to top-performing schools and gives them the ability to live in an area they love,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president for Beazer Homes. “Laurel Place’s proximity to downtown Las Vegas and thriving work hubs in the city also will make this an attractive offering to buyers looking for convenience. We are proud to offer another new-construction community within Henderson that delivers great value to buyers. Home prices are anticipated to begin at the high $200,000s.”

With the addition of this parcel to Beazer’s land portfolio, the company has 16 communities in various stages of development across the Las Vegas metro area and Pahrump. Also, soon after Laurel Place, Beazer Homes will open another community in Henderson called Belmont Park, which will offer a variety of one-story floor plans, starting from the low $300,000s.

To learn more about Beazer Homes Las Vegas and Laurel Place, visit beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Beazer Homes, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the country’s largest homebuilders.

All Beazer homes are built to provide Surprising Performance, meaning more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Designed with Choice Plans TM, owners get more floor plan flexibility at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes is committed to providing a range of lender and financing choices to produce transparent competition among lenders and improve customer service.

Beazer Homes builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.