Beazer to open Laurel Place in Henderson

August 23, 2019 - 2:25 pm
 

Beazer Homes has announced its newest community in Henderson, Laurel Place at Sausalito Drive and S. Racetrack Road. It will open Aug. 31.

The community, located in Clark County’s top-rated school area, features 55 single-family homes. Laurel Place will include two neighborhood parks with picnic areas, dog park and a tot-lot.

Homebuyers can choose from five floor plans with living space from 1,840 square feet to 2,730 square feet. Floor plans are designed with three to five bedrooms, and homes include two-car garages.

Also, buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

“With contemporary floor plans, buyers who want a spacious new home close to top-performing schools can live in an area they love, convenient to downtown and thriving work hubs,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president for Beazer Homes. “We are proud to offer another new-construction community within Henderson that delivers great value to buyers. Home prices are anticipated to begin at the high $200,000s.”

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more details about Beazer Homes or Laurel Place, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/laurel-place.

Beazer Homes, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. With Beazer’s Choice Plans, homebuyers can personalize their primary living areas at no additional cost.

Beazer builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit www.beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

