64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16

Provided Content
February 7, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15-16 in Pahrump.

Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special Discover Burson open house event will offer tours of model homes and light bites at the Ranch and Enclave properties.

Homebuyers can learn about Beazer’s special Flex Credit offers available during its National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23 on quick move-in homes. Homebuyers can choose a credit toward closing costs or design options.

Also, guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers qualify for a loan. Plus, attendees will get a chance to win tickets to the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival and gift cards to the renowned Pahrump Valley Winery. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home at an amazing price.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ Priced from the low $200,000s.

■ Has two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures from 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

Burson Ranch Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards.

■ Priced the mid-$200,000s

■ Has four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures from 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance, the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

During Beazer’s National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23, homebuyers can find savings on select quick move-in homes at each of its other communities in Henderson, northwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. To learn more, visit beazer.com/las-vegas or call 702-949-6223.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Provided Content

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community that offers resort-style amenities. (Trilogy ...
Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase
Provided Content

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed will hold a grand opening Feb. 8. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to build two Las Vegas communities
Provided Content

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, announced its return to the Las Vegas metro area with the Feb. 8 grand opening of Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed by the grand opening of Del Webb at North Ranch opening on March 7. These communities mark the builder’s first new Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas metro market in more than 10 years.

Pardee Homes introduces Highline, nestled in the foothills of Henderson just off Gibson Road an ...
Pardee introduces New Highline in Henderson
Provided Content

Highline by Pardee Homes is a new contemporary neighborhood nestled in the foothills of Henderson featuring four modern open floor plans in one of the most serene areas of the valley.

Summerlin was named the Master-Planned Community of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Na ...
Summerlin named Master-Planned Community of the Year
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., was named the Master-Planned Community (MPC) of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Nationals, a prestigious awards competition of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) at its 2020 annual meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

The sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military is under way. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 c ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1
Provided Content

The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, various city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.