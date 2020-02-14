68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend

Sponsored Content
February 14, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special “Discover Burson” open house event will offer tours of model homes and light bites at the Ranch and Enclave properties.

Homebuyers can learn about Beazer’s special Flex Credit offers available during its National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23 on quick move-in homes.

Homebuyers can choose a credit toward closing costs or design options — whichever they prefer.

Guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers pre-qualify for a loan.

Plus, attendees will get a chance to win tickets to the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival and gift cards to the renowned Pahrump Valley Winery. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home at an amazing price.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ Priced from the low $200,000s

■ Has two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

Burson Ranch Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards perfect for growing families.

■ Priced from the mid-$200,000s.

■ Has four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites.

Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

During Beazer’s National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23, homebuyers can also find incredible savings on select quick move-in homes at each of its other communities in Henderson, northwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

To learn more, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas or call 702-949-6223.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
Provided Content

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin features nine neighborhoods actively selling. (Summerlin)
Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Sponsored Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Provided Content

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Burson planned communities by Beazer Homes will hold an open house in Pahrump on Feb. 15-16 fro ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community that offers resort-style amenities. (Trilogy ...
Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase
Provided Content

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.