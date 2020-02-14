Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Beazer Homes will showcase its Burson communities Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

The open house event will offer tours of model homes and light bites at the Ranch and Enclave properties. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special “Discover Burson” open house event will offer tours of model homes and light bites at the Ranch and Enclave properties.

Homebuyers can learn about Beazer’s special Flex Credit offers available during its National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23 on quick move-in homes.

Homebuyers can choose a credit toward closing costs or design options — whichever they prefer.

Guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers pre-qualify for a loan.

Plus, attendees will get a chance to win tickets to the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival and gift cards to the renowned Pahrump Valley Winery. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home at an amazing price.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ Priced from the low $200,000s

■ Has two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

Burson Ranch Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards perfect for growing families.

■ Priced from the mid-$200,000s.

■ Has four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites.

Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

During Beazer’s National Sales Event from Feb. 7-23, homebuyers can also find incredible savings on select quick move-in homes at each of its other communities in Henderson, northwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

To learn more, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas or call 702-949-6223.