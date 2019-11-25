52°F
Beazer town homes start at $156,990

November 25, 2019 - 8:56 am
 

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Residents enjoy the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost. Residents have access to a community pool, fitness center and lounge, and each home comes furnished with appliances, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Home prices start at $156,990.

During November, buyers can take advantage of special incentives, including a $7,500 flex credit on select quick move-in homes, redeemable toward a choice of either a design credit or closing costs.

Griffin Plan

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites with a well-equipped kitchen and inviting great room.

■ It has two bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,002 square feet.

■ Priced from $156,990.

Durham Plan

The Durham plan features a secluded first-level master suite with walk-in closet. The upper level is complete with two bedrooms, an open kitchen and great room.

■ It has three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,191 square feet.

■ Priced from $185,240.

Bedford Plan

The Bedford town home offers a first-level master suite with two cozy upstairs bedrooms and an inviting great room.

■ It has three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,238 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

■ Priced from $192,740.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Tour the models and be sure to ask about special, limited-time pricing. Learn more at www.beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/cliffs-at-dover or call 702-987-0048.

