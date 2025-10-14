63°F
Bella Strada in Lake Las Vegas nearly sold out

October 14, 2025 - 9:19 am
 

Bella Strada by Toll Brothers at Lake Las Vegas is nearly sold out, with just a few homes remaining. Bella Strada’s modern design, private setting and resort-style living make it one of the top-selling new home collections in the award-winning Henderson master plan.

Only three Bella Strada single-story homes remain. Ranging from 3,229 to 3,468 square feet with three to four bedrooms, three to four baths and spacious three-car garages, these homes feature flex spaces perfect for a home office or extra living area.

“Bella Strada is in a beautiful location within Lake Las Vegas, and is almost sold out,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “And for those who buy a new home between now and the end of October, you’ll also have a chance to win a new golf cart to drive around your community.”

Residents of Bella Strada enjoy modern architecture and stylish interiors with 16-foot ceilings, expansive great rooms and covered outdoor loggias that make it easy to enjoy indoor and outdoor living. Kitchens offer 42-inch upper cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, while the primary baths and secondary suites are designed for comfort. Large windows, clean lines and quality finishes add a contemporary touch throughout.

Toll Brothers is selling new homes in two Lake Las Vegas neighborhoods including Bella Strada and its new Incanta Lago. Both reflect the builder’s focus on luxury living with designs that integrate seamlessly with the lakeside community’s resort-style atmosphere.

When buyers purchase a new home at Bella Strada, a $25,000 Lake Las Vegas Sports Club initiation fee is waived, an immediate value reserved exclusively for homebuyers of select new home collections in Lake Las Vegas. The membership unlocks an elevated lifestyle with access to amenities such as nearly 100 weekly group fitness classes, tennis and pickleball courts and heated pools. Residents also enjoy Friday night happy hours, a perfect way to connect with neighbors and unwind.

Set within the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas master plan, Bella Strada offers a resort-inspired lifestyle where the community comes alive with lakefront dining, boutique shopping and vibrant entertainment. Residents enjoy access to a private 320-acre lake with water sports, scenic trails, Reflection Bay Golf Club, social clubs, lakeside restaurants and year-round events.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding a 320-acre lake and located a short drive from the Strip. It is a four-time Gold Winner in Best of Las Vegas for master-planned communities. Residents and guests enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

