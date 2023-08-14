Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12

On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

Lake Las Vegas adds a unique new neighborhood with the model grand opening at Bella Strada, a double gated single-story new home collection from Toll Brothers. On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

“Bella Strada is a truly unique neighborhood in the guard-gated North Shore neighborhoods within Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Its modern single-story designs will be very popular, and offer a rare double gated location.”

Bella Strada at Lake Las Vegas offers three distinct floor plans, Eleganza, Roseto and Vinci. The homes range in size from 3,229 square feet to 3,468 square feet with three to four bedrooms, three to four baths, and three-car garages. Prices start at $1.07 million.

Each of Bella Strada’s 72 homes will offer 16-foot ceilings, expansive great rooms and flexible living spaces with numerous options for personalization.

The Eleganza floor plan, starting at 3,229 square feet, includes three bedrooms and three to four baths with a three-car garage. The Eleganza also includes a spacious courtyard that leads to the foyer. Features include a large island, walk-in pantry, large soaking tubs, dual vanities and massive walk-in closets. The Eleganza floor plan also includes an attached casita.

The Roseto floor plan, which starts at 3,454 square feet, includes three to four bedrooms and baths along with a three-car garage. The home includes both front and rear covered patios. A large center island with breakfast bar defines the kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a sizable walk-in pantry. The Roseto’s primary bedroom includes a spa-like bath, dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a deluxe shower. Additional features include a great room, formal dining room and spacious office with front patio access.

Bella Strada’s Vinci floor plan starts at 3,468 square feet and offers three to four bedrooms three to four baths and a three-car garage. Its kitchen offers a large center island with breakfast bar, butler pantry and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom suite is complemented by a fireplace, walk-in closet, a large soaking tub, a luxe shower with seat and drying area and a private water closet. Secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and private baths. The home also includes a secluded flex room.

At Bella Strada, buyers may choose from a wide array of selections at the Toll Brothers Design Studio with the professional help of Toll Brothers’ design consultants.

Lake Las Vegas offers exclusive resident amenities including access to its 320-acre lake, membership at the championship Reflection Bay Golf Club and membership at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

For more information on Bella Strada, call 855-700-8655 or visit BellaStradaByTollBrothers.com. Learn more about new home options throughout Lake Las Vegas by visiting lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters.

Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology and landscape subsidiaries. It also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the No. 1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.