Bermuda Ridge to open Saturday

Summit Homes Bermuda Ridge is a boutique neighborhood of 15 homes. The Summit Homes will hold its grand opening Saturday.

Bermuda Ridge is a boutique neighborhood of 15 homes. The Summit Homes will hold its grand opening Saturday. (Summit Homes)

Summit Homes will hold a grand opening Saturday for Bermuda Ridge, the latest collection of spacious one- and two-story homes and homesites. The first two phases of homes are already under construction and available to occupy in April and June.

This event includes a limited-time special offer for buyers to receive $8,000 to be used toward closing costs, upgrades, options or however they choose. Add that perk to the easy Interstate 15 access and location near shopping, restaurants and the new services being added to the area, and Bermuda Ridge is a valuable oasis – one that is available to only 15 savvy homebuyers. It is in off Bermuda Road and Pyle Ave.

With a talent for seeking out smaller parcels in premium locations, Summit Homes has developed a reputation as a small community, boutique homebuilder that creates quality homes in distinctive neighborhoods.

“Master-planned communities are great for Las Vegas, and I think we can all agree there is no shortage of them here,” said Nathan White, Nevada Division President for Summit Homes.

But their existence also offers excellent opportunities for those in search of something different — like our boutique neighborhoods of 15 or 20 homes — found in smaller undeveloped parcels on the fringes of these large master plans.

“These small cul-de-sac communities — like Bermuda Ridge with just 15 homesites available — give homeowners privacy and a sense of exclusivity that can’t be found in a 5,000-plus homes master plan. Especially, with oversized lots like these that aren’t typically available. Yet, owners still get to enjoy and take advantage of the proximity to all the new shopping, restaurants and commercial locations that rise up to serve those huge communities. Basically, it’s a win-win situation for those who choose to enjoy their privacy, and still be close to the services they want,” White said.

The homes offered at Bermuda Ridge are unique in two ways: the size of these floor plans of 2,752 square feet to 3,226 square feet, and their placement on larger-than-pool-sized lots — with the average lot size being 10,000 square feet. Designs range from three to five bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths, in three single-story and one two-story plans.

All homes include a great room configuration and kitchens with large seating islands and granite countertops. A downstairs master suite is present in all four plans, along with three-car garages. Other included features are paver driveway and walkways, low-maintenance front yard landscaping, granite kitchen counters, Piedrafina bath countertops and tile shower surrounds. Enlarged windows and doors throughout the homes, 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets, separate master tub and shower with designer tile surrounds and soft water loop and barbecue gas stub are also standard features.

Plan 2797 is on display as a model home at Bermuda Ridge, serving as an extraordinary example of modern and logical design with comfort and entertaining at top of mind. With four bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage, this home has spaces that can be utilized for many different purposes. Pricing for this home starts at $463,990.

This 2,797-square-foot design is entered through a graceful double-door that lands inside an inviting foyer. The master suite is at the rear of the home and includes rear-yard access, while the three remaining bedrooms include recessed entries for maximum privacy.

Of the remaining single-story designs, Plan 2752 includes three bedrooms plus a den, 2½ baths, and a three-car garage with 2,752 square feet of living space. It is priced from $461,990. Plan 3094 — priced from $481,990 — features four bedrooms, 3½ baths and three-car garage with the kitchen at the rear of the home featuring exterior views. Both include a great room configuration with a large master suite at the rear on one side of the house and remaining bedrooms placed across the home.

The lone, two-story Plan 3226 includes four bedrooms with an upstairs loft, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The loft with bedroom No. 4 and full bath upstairs allows for separate living quarters in this space for a family member or even as a generous guest suite. It is priced from $474,990.

The homes at Bermuda Ridge include a number of personalizing opportunities to choose from, including: stone exterior accents, two-tone interior paint selections, appliances upgrades, countertops, cabinetry, walk-in master showers, covered patios and additional bedrooms, all available per plan.

Also, for homes not yet under construction, buyers may opt for certain personal design requests (those that do not affect load-bearing walls). Speak with your Summit Homes sales agent for more information.

To visit Bermuda Ridge, take I-15 South to the Cactus Avenue exit. Head east on Cactus to Las Vegas Boulevard then turn north. At the second street, turn east on Pyle Avenue and drive 1½ miles to Bermuda Ridge, on the right. For more information, call 702-806-2141 or email Betsy@summithomesnv.com.