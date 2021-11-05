Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage opens office in Juhl

The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage.

The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills.

Choosing Juhl as the location for its first Las Vegas office, The Agency now calls home one of Juhl’s, creative two-story live- work residences and part of its Studio Collection, featuring street-access ground-floor office space with 900 square feet of living space for relaxation and added privacy upstairs in the second-floor loft.

According to Zar Zanganeh, a Las Vegas luxury real estate agent selected by The Agency to lead the Las Vegas operation: “We love having a presence in the Juhl building and being a part of the downtown culture.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zar Zanganeh as we bring The Agency to Las Vegas,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency. “Zar has an impressive track record and expertise in the area and I know he will be an incredible steward of The Agency brand and our unique culture as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast and around the world.”

Juhl, which has experienced record-breaking sales in 2021, recently announced that fewer than 125 condo homes remain available for purchase. In addition to its popular live-work collection, Juhl offers dozens of flexible floor plans from the mid-$200,000s to the $800,000s ranging from 700 square feet to 1,996 square feet, including two-story brownstones, one- and two-bedroom flats and unique “Penterraces” featuring a rare combination of penthouse amenities on the seventh floor overlooking the pool with expanded outdoor/indoor living space.

Founded in 2011, The Agency has expanded quickly to include offices across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean with more than 800 agents. Las Vegas is the company’s 24th franchise.

“For quite some time, we have worked with the professionals at The Agency to assist their clientele in finding the perfect luxury living opportunity at Juhl. We’re very pleased that The Agency has chosen Juhl and downtown Las Vegas as the ideal location for their expansion into the Las Vegas market,” said Uri Vaknin, a principal at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums as DK Las Vegas in 2013, including Juhl.

In addition to its highly desirable flexible floor plans and maintenance-free lifestyle, Juhl homebuyers are drawn to its luxury amenities, including full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit, 10th floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car charging stations.

Juhl’s lifestyle, which epitomizes modern urban living, is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veterans Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.