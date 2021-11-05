80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage opens office in Juhl

Provided Content
November 5, 2021 - 3:51 pm
 
Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real est ...
Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage. The Beverly Hills-based company moved into one of Juhl’s two-story live- work residences and part of its Studio Collection. (Juhl)

The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills.

Choosing Juhl as the location for its first Las Vegas office, The Agency now calls home one of Juhl’s, creative two-story live- work residences and part of its Studio Collection, featuring street-access ground-floor office space with 900 square feet of living space for relaxation and added privacy upstairs in the second-floor loft.

According to Zar Zanganeh, a Las Vegas luxury real estate agent selected by The Agency to lead the Las Vegas operation: “We love having a presence in the Juhl building and being a part of the downtown culture.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zar Zanganeh as we bring The Agency to Las Vegas,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency. “Zar has an impressive track record and expertise in the area and I know he will be an incredible steward of The Agency brand and our unique culture as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast and around the world.”

Juhl, which has experienced record-breaking sales in 2021, recently announced that fewer than 125 condo homes remain available for purchase. In addition to its popular live-work collection, Juhl offers dozens of flexible floor plans from the mid-$200,000s to the $800,000s ranging from 700 square feet to 1,996 square feet, including two-story brownstones, one- and two-bedroom flats and unique “Penterraces” featuring a rare combination of penthouse amenities on the seventh floor overlooking the pool with expanded outdoor/indoor living space.

Founded in 2011, The Agency has expanded quickly to include offices across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean with more than 800 agents. Las Vegas is the company’s 24th franchise.

“For quite some time, we have worked with the professionals at The Agency to assist their clientele in finding the perfect luxury living opportunity at Juhl. We’re very pleased that The Agency has chosen Juhl and downtown Las Vegas as the ideal location for their expansion into the Las Vegas market,” said Uri Vaknin, a principal at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums as DK Las Vegas in 2013, including Juhl.

In addition to its highly desirable flexible floor plans and maintenance-free lifestyle, Juhl homebuyers are drawn to its luxury amenities, including full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit, 10th floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car charging stations.

Juhl’s lifestyle, which epitomizes modern urban living, is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veterans Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
3
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
4
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
5
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlin will kick of the holiday season Nov. 12. Festivities include visits from San ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The Moving Our Community initiative, which was developed by Move 4 Less, helps local families w ...
Move 4 Less applications for free services available
Provided Content

People who have to move and need help with moving costs can apply for assistance with the third cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative. Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

Overlook is one of two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods that recently opened in the master-planne ...
Tri Pointe opens two neighborhoods in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, with a legacy of building homes in Nevada for more than 70 years, has announced the opening of two new neighborhoods in Summerlin West’s Redpoint district: Kings Canyon and Overlook. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master ...
Trilogy Sunstone showcases eight new model homes
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes within the Sunstone master plan, has announced the grand opening of eight new model homes. The community recently hosted an event and welcomed more than 600 homebuyers to tour this new 55-plus resort community in northwest Las Vegas.

Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square is one of several neighborhoods in Summerl ...
Summerlin provides outdoor living space
Provided Content

A unique feature and growing in popularity are front balconies that grace the front of a home’s exterior, providing a vantage point, as well as adding architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Jon Openshaw
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS OCT. 23
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club General Manager Jon Openshaw has joined the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic
Provided Content

The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attach ...
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes
Provided Content

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Chris Vossekuil
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager. The promotion was effective Oct. 15. The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.