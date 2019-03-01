BHHS Nevada announces record-breaking year

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties held its awards ceremony on Friday at the Encore. BHHS Nevada

Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings

Gordon Miles, president and COO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

On Friday at Encore Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2018.

Americana Holdings, based in Henderson, has operations in Nevada, Arizona and California. Combined, the companies completed $5.2 billion in real estate sales in 2018, a 7.6 percent increase over their record-breaking $4.85 billion sales volume in 2017.

“Southern Nevada is consistently in the Top 10 U.S.markets when it comes to real estate,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. “It was the No. 1 housing market in 2018, and most predictions are that we will continue that trend in 2019 in terms of both sales and price growth. The economy is predicted to steadily improve with multiple professional sports teams making long-term investments in the market. We expect that to contribute to a healthy 2019 for real estate.”

Furthering its commitment to supporting this economic development within Southern Nevada, Berkshire Hathaway continues its partnership with Las Vegas’ NHL hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights, in 2019. It was one of the first corporate sponsors for the team in 2017, and since then, Berkshire Hathaway’s real estate executives have been working directly with players, management and support staff on their real estate purchases and sales.

In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties expanded its partnership with Zillow Instant Offers. Zillow’s Instant Offers connects homeowners to a comparative analysis from a local Zillow Premier Agent, with offers from investors. The company also won several awards, earning the No. 32 spot on the Swanepoel Mega 1000, a list of the top 1,000 real estate firms in the nation, and making the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame for being selected to the prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies more than five times.

“Our investment in big data and sophisticated marketing platforms also gave our real estate sales executives an unprecedented advantage to sell their clients’ homes more quickly and for higher values than ever before,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer.

Among Friday’s announcements were the company’s Top 10 teams and Top 10 individual sales executives.

The company’s Top 10 individual sales executives for 2018 were:

No. 1 — Billy O’Keefe, $27.5 million in sales

No. 2 — Avi Dan-Goor

No. 3 — Michele Sullivan

No. 4 — Stacey Heroy

No. 5 — Jana Shore

No. 6 — Mark Weinberg

No. 7 — Shawna Felli

No. 8 — Danielle Hess

No. 9 — Londa Faber

No. 10 — Erik Molzen

The company’s Top 10 Teams in Nevada for 2018 were:

No. 1 — The Ivan Sher Group, $269 million (12th year the team has received this designation)

No. 2 – The Napoli Group

No. 3 – The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 – The Mullin Group

No. 5 – The Carver Team

No. 6 – Brown Blankfeld Group

No. 7 – The Crampton Team

No. 8 – The Jack Woodcock Group

No. 9 – The McGarey Group

No. 10 – The Carlucci Team

Linda D’Agostino and Elizabeth Ocampo, both in the company’s legal department, were named Employees of the Year. Igor Li was named Rookie of the Year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties continued its tradition of charitable giving. It was the No. 1 Pacesetter Team in Las Vegas for the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s Making Strides for Breast Cancer event on Oct. 28, raising $38,684.

The company ranked in the Top 20 in the nation for giving to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, the organization’s corporate benefactor. The Napoli Group was recognized as the largest local contributor to the nonprofit.

And hundreds of real estate sales executives and employees volunteered regularly with Opportunity Village and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.