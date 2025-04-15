BHHS Nevada to lead sales for English Residences in Midtown

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announces its role as the exclusive real estate sales brokerage for Midtown Las Vegas, a master-planned community in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. This new development includes The English Residences, the first-ever Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Condo Residences in North America, with an anticipated opening in late summer 2026.

This artist's rendering shows what The English Residences will look like when it is completed. The project is part of the Midtown Las Vegas, a master-planned community in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. (Midtown Development Group)

The project is being developed by Midtown Development Group LLC, led by co-founders Weina Zhang and Anna Olin of Midtown Development Group, LLC. Their all-women leadership team is revitalizing the once-overlooked north end of the Arts District, transforming it into a dynamic, design-centric urban destination.

Linda C Barbato, vice president of sales of Midtown Development Group, leads real estate operations for the English Residences, playing a pivotal role in bringing this groundbreaking project to life. Spearheading the sales and marketing efforts are Aldo Martinez and Matthew Martinez of The Martinez Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties — an award-winning duo recognized for their deep market expertise in Southern Nevada.

“We are honored to be part of a project that is changing the landscape of Las Vegas,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Weina and Anna’s vision for Midtown aligns perfectly with our mission to bring transformative real estate to market. The English Residences represent the best of luxury and design.”

The English Residences will feature 121 luxury units integrated into the renowned Marriott Tribute Boutique Hotel brand. The English Hotel is known for its contemporary design, lush landscaping, and acclaimed dining at The Pepper Club. As one of the landmark towers connecting to the new Midtown Plaza. The English Residences is part of a master plan comprising six mixed-use towers, designed to create a vibrant urban hub filled with dynamic culinary, commercial, retail and wellness experiences.

The Midtown Plaza is anchored by a central courtyard, framed by the Plaza Condominium Tower and The English Residences. Designed as a dynamic culinary and cultural destination, the courtyard is directed by Celebrity Chef Bruce Kalman, director of food and beverage for Midtown. It will showcase an eclectic mix of fine dining, casual entries, a public market and chef-driven concepts that celebrates food culture and community with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to bring that vision to life.

“Midtown is where community, culture and connection come together,” added Linda C. Barbato, vice president of sales of Midtown Development Group. “I have been in Las Vegas 30 years and am proud to be part of a project that celebrates local roots while creating a Midtown for the city’s future.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is proud to represent a project that combines world-class hospitality with residential ownership in such an iconic way,” added Matthew Martinez.

To learn more about purchasing opportunities at The English Residences, visit or follow midtownvegas.com or @MidtownVegas on social media.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. With 24 offices and more than 2,700 sales executives across Nevada, Arizona and Southern California, the firm is a regional leader in residential real estate. In 2024, the company achieved over $5.2 billion in closed sales. For more information, visit midtownvegas.bhhsnv.com.