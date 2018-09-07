Blue Heron completes luxury residential communities

Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm, announced it is in the midst of closing out several communities and gearing up to launch others in the Las Vegas Valley.

Blue Heron Marquis Seven Hills features this Blue Heron showcase home. The luxury community has three custom lots available.

Blue Heron Blue Heron completed its showcase home in The Bluffs at Southern Highlands earlier this year.

Blue Heron A private home in Marquis Seven Hills shows off Blue Heron's modern design.

Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm, announced it is in the midst of closing out several communities and gearing up to launch others in the Las Vegas Valley.

Five of Blue Heron’s innovative luxury communities have limited availability.

Sky Terrace in Henderson has only one lot left for purchase. Other Blue Heron communities with limited availability include: Midtown Modern, located near downtown, with two custom lots and one spec home available; Marquis Seven Hills with three custom lots available; and five custom lots at Equinox in MacDonald Highlands. The Bluffs, Blue Heron’s newest community, has listed for sale the recently completed show home and only has 13 out of the original 39 lots available in Southern Highlands.

On the horizon includes two new communities: Obsidian, offering 33 custom homesites perched atop the McCullough Mountains in Henderson, with plans to open for sales within the next 30 days; and Vantage in Lake Las Vegas, offering 37 homes overlooking the lake, open for sales in fall 2018.

“Blue Heron offers state-of-the-art custom homes in desirable communities, with many situated above the city, offering spectacular views of the Strip and beyond,” said Blue Heron founder Tyler Jones. “One of the biggest selling points for Blue Heron homes involves the custom design process that includes the skills and talent of the company’s architecture, construction, interior design and furnishing teams. It’s a creative and skilled approach, and we work hand in hand with our clients to meet all their expectations.”

Founded in 2004, Blue Heron is a design/build firm specializing in custom homes and boutique communities in Southern Nevada.

It is the Las Vegas leader in implementing energy-efficient technology and ultimate green building methods in all its homes. Blue Heron’s uncompromising commitment to quality and the originality of their designs has truly distinguished them among custom home builders in the Las Vegas Valley. Years of innovative experimentation with desert contemporary design concepts have resulted in the unmistakably unique Vegas Modern signature style, now known synonymously with Blue Heron homes.

Blue Heron principal Tyler Jones oversees the firm, which employs several notable designers and architects. Under his leadership, Blue Heron has won numerous design awards and has achieved the Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and the Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard. For more information on Blue Heron homes, call 702-531-3000 or visit blueheron.com.