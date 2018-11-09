Blue Heron to develop Henderson community

Blue Heron is building its newest community, Obsidian, in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm, has announced it is beginning development at its newest Henderson community, Obsidian.

Obsidian features “enlightened living” and will offer 33 custom home sites perched atop the McCullough Mountains with views of the desert landscape in Henderson. Currently open for sales, pricing begins at $1.5 million. This new community will feature Blue Heron’s Vegas Modern architecture and introduce three new flexible floor plans ranging from 5,012 to 7,690 square feet.

To date, the community has already sold five lots. Among the buyers is a couple — Dan and Shirl Slider — who initially learned about Obsidian while taking an Alaskan cruise. They met another couple on board, and the husband, Jimmy Jones, is the sales counselor for Blue Heron at Obsidian. After learning about Blue Heron, they visited a model home from another Blue Heron community and also toured the Henderson site.

“That’s all it took for us to realize that living in a home which was complementary to the environment and our lifestyle was a total match for us,” Dan Slider said. “We really were not in the market for a new home, but after seeing one of the models from Blue Heron, we came to the realization that living in the desert is best lived in a house designed for the desert. The pocket doors opening to expansive vista views, the inside/outside lifestyle, and more. The build quality was immediately evident, and after meeting founder Tyler Jones and hearing his philosophy of how a house really can change how you live, work and relax, we couldn’t get it out of our minds. Obsidian appealed to us due to its close proximity to shopping, and for its Strip views and private setting.”

Blue Heron’s additional features include: energy-efficient technology; cutting-edge green building methods, seamless indoor and outdoor living areas, luxurious amenities and a private, double-gated community boasting views of the surrounding mountains and the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’re thrilled to begin building our Vegas Modern homes in our new Obsidian community,” said Blue Heron founder Tyler Jones. “Blue Heron is known for offering unique state-of-the-art custom homes with unobstructed views of the Strip and beyond. Our custom design process involves our talented teams working hand in hand with our clients to meet all of their expectations.”

For more information, visit obsidianlv.com or call 702-536-3000.

Founded in 2004, Blue Heron is a design/build firm specializing in custom homes and boutique communities in Southern Nevada. It is the Las Vegas leader in implementing energy-efficient technology and ultimate green building methods in all its homes. Jones oversees the firm, which employs several notable designers and architects. Under his leadership, Blue Heron has won numerous design awards and has achieved the Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and the Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard. For more information, visit blueheron.com.