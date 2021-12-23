Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year

55°F
December 23, 2021
 
The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Spires, of Gardnerville, served as 2021 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors and has volunteered on several local, state and national association committees.

During a Dec. 10 event at The Club at ArrowCreek, NVR officially installed its officers for 2022 and presented the following awards:

Nevada Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama — Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy. Kasama, of Las Vegas, was honored for playing a leading role in the association’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes considered vital to the industry. A longtime local Realtor, she is a past president of NVR and Las Vegas Realtors.

Keith Lynam — Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVR’s president. Lynam, of Las Vegas, is a past president of both NVR and LVR.

David R. Tina — Nolan/Reiss Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors. Tina, of Las Vegas, is a past president of both NVR and LVR and has served as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president. This month, he was appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve on the Nevada Real Estate Commission.

Jack Woodcock — Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recognizing an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession. Woodcock, of Las Vegas, is a longtime leader of the local, state and national associations for Realtors. In 2017, he was named the 91st recipient of NAR’s Distinguished Service Award honoring Realtors who have made outstanding contributions to their industry and communities. It is the highest honor an NAR member can receive.

Robert Andy Stahl — Inspiring Realtor of Tomorrow Award. Stahl, of Las Vegas, was honored for his considerable contributions so early in his career and for demonstrating strong leadership qualities.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,500 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving Nevdada communities.

For additional informatoin, visit nevadarealtors.org.

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
Provided Content

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.