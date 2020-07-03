Cadence adds Harmony Homes as sixth builder

Cadence master-planned community in Henderson has announced multiple updates, including the addition of a new builder to its portfolio and expansion with new neighborhoods and construction. Additionally, the community is welcoming new residents through its popular buyer incentive program.

Cadence master-planned community in Henderson has added Harmony Homes as its sixth builder. (Cadence)

Cadence is adding a sixth builder, Harmony Homes, to the master-planned community with the Avery Place neighborhood. The Southern Nevada-based builder will offer town homes that are functional, stylish and uniquely designed to match the buyer’s identity. The neighborhood will start selling the neighborhood in September. More details, including models and base prices, will be announced soon.

Richmond American Homes introduced its seventh neighborhood at Cadence, Andante, offering resort-style amenities and multiple personalization options for each model. Starting in the upper $300,000s, homes range from 2,010 square feet to 2,640 square feet with six ranch-style models to choose from.

StoryBook Homes will add its second neighborhood, Rhapsody, to the community.

Melody, the builder’s first neighborhood, offers a variety of one- and two-story floor plans starting in the low $300,000s. Details regarding selling dates, models and pricing will be announced soon.

Sunset Road paving is complete around Cadence Central Park, allowing easy access to the park’s multiple amenities.

Also, Water Street construction is underway, providing Cadence residents a through road to restaurants and attractions in downtown Henderson. The street, connecting Warm Springs Road to Boulder Highway, will be completed this winter.

In May, Cadence announced a buyer incentive program offering a $3,500 credit toward the purchase of a home. In less than a month, nearly 70 homebuyers have taken advantage of the limited-time offer, and Cadence will continue the program until 100 homes are sold. Five builders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes — are participating in the program. For details, visit cadencenv.com.

Cadence residents can take advantage of exclusive virtual events and activities, including family movie nights, scavenger hunts and coloring contests. The community recently partnered with Vegas Valley Winery for a guided, virtual wine tasting event for adults, with a sommelier and tour of the winery.

Also, food trucks have visited Cadence to provide residents and visitors unique dining options, including quick meals and sweet treats. For the latest information and weekly schedule for food trucks, visit Cadence’s Facebook page.

Cadence’s outdoor amenities, such as Central Park, pickleball courts and splash pads, are open to the public, and social distancing measures in place for the safety and protection of residents and visitors.

Additional park openings, including the Adventure Playground, fitness court and Dakota Dog Park, will be announced at a later date, following direction of state and local governments.

Cadence is a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson. It houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.