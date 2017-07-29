Cadence announces new neighborhood

After the success of neighborhoods Crescendo, Symphony and Toccata, Richmond American Homes will begin sales on its fourth Cadence community — Encore — on Aug. 12.

One of the Encore model homes by Richmond American Homes showcases a great room. (Cadence)

Richmond American Homes will open Encore in Cadence Aug. 12. (Cadence)

Richmond American Homes will offer homes in Encore priced in the low $300,000. (Cadence)

Starting in the low $300,000s, the one-story Paige, Rincon, Delaney, Denise and Dominic models offer up to five bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garages with floor plans between 2,000 and 2,600 square feet. Homes include amenities such as breakfast nooks, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and walk-in pantries, jack-and-jill baths, stainless-steel appliances, paver stone driveways and luxurious master suites.

“With Crescendo entirely sold and demand for those models still going strong, we knew it was time for an Encore,” said Nicole Bloom, division president for Richmond American Homes. “Encore will feature the same one-story floor plans and high-quality amenities like walk-in pantries, master suites, covered patios and paver driveways.”

Encore is at the intersection of Cadence View Way and Inflection Street, where grading is already underway in anticipation of the 49-home neighborhood. Model homes are open for tours now on Inflection Street between Cadence View Way and Cornelius Kelly Avenue.

“We are excited to pair Encore’s distinctive floor plans and gourmet kitchens with the outdoor amenities offered at Cadence,” Bloom said. “Encore homeowners will have easy access to parks, a community pool, hiking and biking trails and a residential bike share program.”

Cadence is seeing a great deal of interest from prospective homebuyers. The community is in the top 25 master-planned communities in the country, according to a report recently released from RCLCO.

“Buyers are looking for a home that fits their lifestyle. We offer free Wi-Fi in our 50-acre Central Park as well as numerous hiking and biking trails,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “And not to mention, Lake Mead Recreational Area is only five minutes away.”

Another benefit of living in Cadence is the low homeowners association assessment. The HOA assessment in Cadence is only $35 a month, and there are no SIDs or LIDs.

Encore has existing neighborhoods by builders CalAtlantic Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as active-adult community Heritage by Lennar. For sales information, call 702-638-4440.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, has 450 acres of open space, which includes a 50-acre central park and a 100-acre sports park. The community offers a bike share program, free Wi-Fi in public parks and interconnects with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails, such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. For more information, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @CadenceNV.