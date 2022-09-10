Cadence Car Show gears up for second year

After attracting nearly 3,000 locals and car lovers for its inaugural event in 2021, the Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Central Park on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled vistas of the Las Vegas Strip. The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking.

After attracting nearly 3,000 locals and car lovers for its inaugural event in 2021, the Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Central Park on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled vistas of the Las Vegas Strip. The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking.

Approximately 200 vehicles and their owners will be in attendance to showcase their unique spark. Ten vehicles will be honored as Best in Show by a panel of judges. A DJ will kick off the event with a mix of top hits and doo-wop classics, and jam throughout the day.

On the culinary front, a variety of food trucks from across the valley will be on-site to serve the crowd with different types of cuisines for every taste. The current slate of food trucks, which is subject to change, spans the savory to sweet spectrum including: Guido Pie, Nattie’s Thai Kitchen, The Smokesman, The Torta Chaser, Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos, Wetzel’s Pretzels and Meowee Wowee. Options from Las Vegas Kettle Corn also will be available for purchase.

For the 21-and-older crowd, Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will serve up various brews on draft in a fenced-off Beer Garden. Amid the continued climate and to promote guest safety, handwashing stations and sanitizing pumps will be located throughout the event.

The Cadence Car Show is pet-friendly, meaning leashed canine friends are invited to join, too. A Dog Hydration Station will be open near the Cadence information tent for four-legged friends and their humans to cool off.

For more information about the Cadence Car Show or the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community located in Henderson, houses more than 3,800 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Offering diverse homes starting in the mid-$300,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366.

