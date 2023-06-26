Cadence Car Show returns Oct. 1

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking. Approximately 200 vehicles and their owners will be in attendance, parked around Cadence Central Park. Ten vehicles will be honored as Best in Show by a panel of judges, and a DJ will kick off the event with a mix of top hits and will provide tunes throughout the day.

“In its first two years, the Cadence Car Show attracted more than 3,000 attendees, making for a car lovers’ spectacle like few others in Southern Nevada,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We look forward to welcoming our neighbors, families and aficionados out for another day of fun at Central Park.”

On the culinary front, food trucks from across the valley will be on-site with food available for purchase for every taste. The current slate of food trucks, which is subject to change, includes several Las Vegas Valley staples: Guido Pie, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Middle Finger Foods, Meowee Wowee, Las Vegas Kettle Corn, Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos, Nattie’s Thai Kitchen and Buddies Golden Munchies.

For the 21-and-older crowd, Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will serve up brews in a designated beer garden. The Cadence Car Show is also pet-friendly, meaning leashed canine friends are invited to join, too.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, is home to more than 4,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Offering diverse homes starting in the mid-$300,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi-enabled central park and a 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Also, Henderson was ranked The Best Place to Live in Nevada by House Digest in 2022. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366.