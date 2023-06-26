88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Cadence Car Show returns Oct. 1

Provided Content
June 25, 2023 - 7:23 pm
 
Cadence The annual Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event ...
Cadence The annual Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature about 200 classic and modern vehicles.

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Strip.

The all-ages event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking. Approximately 200 vehicles and their owners will be in attendance, parked around Cadence Central Park. Ten vehicles will be honored as Best in Show by a panel of judges, and a DJ will kick off the event with a mix of top hits and will provide tunes throughout the day.

“In its first two years, the Cadence Car Show attracted more than 3,000 attendees, making for a car lovers’ spectacle like few others in Southern Nevada,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We look forward to welcoming our neighbors, families and aficionados out for another day of fun at Central Park.”

On the culinary front, food trucks from across the valley will be on-site with food available for purchase for every taste. The current slate of food trucks, which is subject to change, includes several Las Vegas Valley staples: Guido Pie, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Middle Finger Foods, Meowee Wowee, Las Vegas Kettle Corn, Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos, Nattie’s Thai Kitchen and Buddies Golden Munchies.

For the 21-and-older crowd, Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will serve up brews in a designated beer garden. The Cadence Car Show is also pet-friendly, meaning leashed canine friends are invited to join, too.

For more information about the Cadence Car Show or the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, is home to more than 4,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Offering diverse homes starting in the mid-$300,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi-enabled central park and a 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Also, Henderson was ranked The Best Place to Live in Nevada by House Digest in 2022. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366.

MOST READ
1
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
2
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
3
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
4
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
5
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns to Summerlin July 4. This year’s e ...
Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

A fan favorite, the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, return to the parade, along with the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Edward model at The Arches by Lennar includes a kitchenette and living area for extended fa ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living options
Provided Content

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, flexibility is key for more expansive homes that offer designs and floor plans to meet the unique and changing needs of families.

Tri Pointe Homes is building Vertex, a townhome community that is opening soon in Summerlin’s ...
Tri Pointe to open Summerlin townhomes
Provided Content

Offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and abundant natural light with a Summerlin address, Vertex homes start in the mid-$400,000s.

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury Summerlin home has hit the Las ...
Diamond-Level Green-Certified home lists $5.5M
Provided Content

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury estate has just hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators bas ...
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family at Downtown Summerlin.

With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborho ...
Summerlin showcases trail system
Provided Content

The Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

Pets are part of the family, and Move 4 Less provides pet owners with tips to help their furry ...
Moving tips for pet owners
Provided Content

Pets also can be affected by moving. Cats are more routine-oriented, and packing and moving upsets that balance; however, dogs may be fine until the actual move.

Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-squa ...
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

More stories
Shaun Deeb prioritizes WSOP player of year over $1M weight-loss bet
Shaun Deeb prioritizes WSOP player of year over $1M weight-loss bet
Graney: There’s still a place for Lights in Las Vegas landscape
Graney: There’s still a place for Lights in Las Vegas landscape
Wayne Newton answers $100k wakeup call
Wayne Newton answers $100k wakeup call
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
Officer who shot suspected kidnapper ID’d, had prior fatal shooting
Officer who shot suspected kidnapper ID’d, had prior fatal shooting