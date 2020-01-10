Cadence celebrates five years
In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.
Cadence, currently home to more than 1,700 families, will eventually grow to more than 13,000 homes. Further information at cadencenv.com.