Cadence celebrates five years

January 10, 2020 - 2:00 pm
 

In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Cadence, currently home to more than 1,700 families, will eventually grow to more than 13,000 homes. Further information at cadencenv.com.

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

With the start of the New Year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its top members at an awards event in Southern Nevada this month, naming longtime industry leader Keith Lynam as its 2019 Nevada Realtor of the Year, and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Bonnie D’Amico left San Francisco to find something more affordable where she could continue working from home. After four years of looking in the Las Vegas Valley, she found the perfect place for her business and her family.

Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.