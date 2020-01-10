Cadence celebrates five years

In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Cadence celebrated five years at an event at the Henderson master-planned community in mid-December. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

Families enjoyed the food trucks and other activities at Cadence's fifth anniversary party in mid-December. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

The Cadence event featured a beer garden for the adults. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

There was a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

Cadence hosted a party to celebrate five years in mid-December. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

The event featured a zip line. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

The Cadence event featured a “high-five” selfie wall. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

A group of visitors show off a drawing of themselves. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

The Cadence event featured lots of games for families. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

A child interacts with the Cadence high-five wall. (Studio J. Inc./Eric Jamison)

Cadence, currently home to more than 1,700 families, will eventually grow to more than 13,000 homes. Further information at cadencenv.com.