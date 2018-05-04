Cadence closes on its 800th home

The master plan, which was recently named one of the top 50 selling communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Consulting, recently closed on its 800th home. And in 2018, the community is showing no signs of slowing down.

Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, recently closed on its 800th home. (Cadence)

Upon completion, Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, will feature more than 13,250 homes.

The master plan, which was recently named one of the top 50 selling communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Consulting, recently closed on its 800th home. And in 2018, the community is showing no signs of slowing down.

Cadence has several homes ready for quick move-in. A quick-move-in home at Cadence can come with a number of benefits. For those who are looking to relocate to Southern Nevada (or across town) and don’t have the time to wait for the home to be built, it’s a great option. In many circumstances, homeowners can be moved within 30 days. Additionally, a good chunk of move-in-ready homes come furnished. Some builders include upgrades with these homes, as well. A prime example is Lennar’s Everything’s Included program, which adds home automation and energy-efficiency features to homes at no extra cost.

As of April 12, Cadence at The Park by Woodside Homes has furnished models for sale. These include the Madison, Pelham and Delano models. A different Pelham home is also available without furnishings. This Pelham home features 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, a supersized kitchen island and a loggia that offers an indoor/outdoor experience. These homes are a stone’s throw from Cadence’s 50-acre Central Park, which features free Wi-Fi, splash pads, an adventure playground and a free bike share program. These quick-move-in offerings from Woodside Homes range from 2,865 square feet to 3,589 square feet and start in the $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes has Arabelle and Sarah models available immediately in its Toccata neighborhood. These single-story homes provide as many as four bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages. Additionally, a side patio is also available. These quick-move-in homes range from 1,900 square feet to 2,150 square feet and are near the soon-to-open Desert Pulse Park. Home prices start in the upper $300,000s.

Quick-move-in offerings may soon become available or unavailable from all builders, contingent on sales and inventory. For those looking for a custom build, there are 30 model homes from Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar for prospective homebuyers to tour.

A variety of amenities are available in Cadence, including a resident-only pool complex complete with 2,000-square-foot splash pad, a 5-acre adventure playground for kids of all ages and trails for hiking and biking.

The greater Cadence community has no special improvement district or local improvement district fees, and the monthly homeowners association assessments are $35 per month.

Cadence is near the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, Lake Mead Recreation Area and several retail centers and restaurants. It’s also a 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport and downtown Las Vegas.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.