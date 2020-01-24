67°F
Cadence features fitness court

January 24, 2020
 

Staying active is a breeze at Cadence in Henderson, offering multiple outdoor amenities and features to help residents stay in shape.

Among those amenities, “Court” has been and is always in session at Cadence — meaning the community is home to Southern Nevada’s very first Fitness Court.

The Fitness Court, which opened at Cadence in 2018, offers everything a top-tier gym does without the cost. The outdoor bodyweight training system boasts various circuit workouts to keep you moving, whether starting a fitness plan or looking to shake-up your regimen.

This system also includes a free app that users may download to track their training progress, learn new routines or compete in fitness challenges. The facility is open to Cadence residents as well as all Southern Nevadans.

The Fitness Court features 30 individual pieces of equipment and shock-resistant sports flooring, and can accommodate up to 28 individuals using the court at the same time. It is designed to combine a series of full-body exercises that can adapt to work for anyone. Inspired by CrossFit and military training, this seven-minute, seven-movement system provides a simple workout that packs a punch while accommodating a variety of skill levels.

At the heart of Cadence, residents may also enjoy early-morning or after-dinner walks around Central Park while enjoying free Wi-Fi for workout tunes. Surrounded by picturesque views of the Strip, nearby mountains and Las Vegas Valley, grassy areas in the park offer the perfect spot for serene yoga or a spontaneous dance break.

The whole family can take part in an active lifestyle, too. The Adventure Playground offers various structures for the kids to climb on, swing from and slide down. Basketball, tennis, badminton and pickleball courts are also open for family-friendly competitions.

Don’t forget about the pets, because Fido can join in the fun inside Desert Pulse Park at Dakota Dog Park. The 5-acre park features a picnic area, a playground and dedicated areas for small and large dogs.

Cadence is home to nearly 2,000 families and, upon completion, will have 13,250 residences. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 in the nation of top selling master-planned communities by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors as well as by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Once finalized, Cadence will feature more than 450 acres of open space, including 30 acres of trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail. A 100-acre sports park will accompany Central Park and include basketball and tennis courts and fields for soccer, softball and other popular recreational sports.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria Mall at Sunset, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

