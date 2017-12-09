Cadence gears up for 2018

The budding Henderson community sold its 600th home, broke ground on a number of amenities (from a dog park to an adventure playground) and welcomed the broader Southern Nevada community inside its confines for events such as the DeCadence Food Festival and Autumn in the Park.

With all of this momentum, Cadence is showing no signs of stopping.

“From new homes to amenities to infrastructure enhancements that will benefit all of our residents and neighbors, Cadence is truly the place to be in 2018,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for the community. “More and more folks are deciding to call Cadence home. And, as we prepare for what’s ahead, we’re making living at Cadence even better for those who already call it home.”

Among the many things to look forward to, the community will unveil and/or begin construction on a number of new offerings from its builders, Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar.

There are 30 model homes for prospective homebuyers to tour and, upon completion, the greater Cadence community will span 2,200 acres and feature 13,250 homes.

In terms of amenities, Phase II of Central Park will be graded, resulting in a vast turf area as well as exercise space. Among the existing features at Central Park are grassy terrains for family activities, children’s play areas and its new adventure playground, including play tunnels, a balance net and slides. The broader community offers neighborhood parks, a residential bike share program, pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool and splash pads as well as exclusive community events.

Infrastructure-wise in 2018 and positively affecting all Southern Nevadans, Water Street will be connected to continuously run from Cadence to downtown Henderson. Additionally, a fire station will be built to serve and protect local families.

“The best way to truly grasp all that Cadence has to offer is to come and experience it for yourself,” Gowan said. “The landscape has evolved in an incredible fashion in recent years, and this year will be no exception. Our door is open to anyone and everyone who would like to learn more about the Cadence lifestyle. Odds are that we have an option right up your alley.”

Full details on everything to come from Cadence’s builders and the broader community may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is a starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey deep into all of the various home options and amenities the community has to offer.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria at Sunset, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.