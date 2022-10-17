Cadence has quick move-in options

Seeking the seamlessness of a brand-new home without wanting to sit through a construction process? You have quick move-in options with Cadence.

Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community in Cadence, there is a trio of offerings that follow the Paige floor plan. (Richmond American Homes)

Ranked within the nation’s top 10 best-selling, master-planned communities the Henderson community has a number of current possibilities to explore.

From Richmond American Homes, there are options within the Allegro community, including a four-bedroom, 1½-bath beauty following the Oleander floor plan. The two-story residence, priced at $454,950, includes 1,800 square feet of refined living with open dining and great rooms as main-level anchors.

Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community, there is a trio of offerings that follow the Paige floor plan. Including three to five bedrooms and up to 2,620 square feet, these selections start at $619,950. A final Richmond American Homes quick move-in opportunity awaits within the Bel Canto neighborhood. Priced at $449,950 and adhering to the Sandalwood floor plan, the residence has four beds, 2½ baths, 2,010 square feet of living space and a lavish owner’s suite that dazzles.

StoryBook Homes is also in on the move-in ready action, with a handful of ready-to-go residences in its Libretto neighborhood. These homes — following the Maestro plan — start at $418,990 and span four bedrooms, three baths and nearly 1,500 square feet. For those seeking a main-level bedroom or office space, you’ll find it here.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes and Woodside Homes.

Many homebuilders are offering varying incentives for buyers. Buyers can inquire directly with the homebuilder to see what options might be available.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio and Wells Fargo, that will occupy a 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.