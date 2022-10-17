75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Provided Content

Cadence has quick move-in options

Provided Content
October 17, 2022 - 9:25 am
 
Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community in Cadence, there is a trio of offerings th ...
Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community in Cadence, there is a trio of offerings that follow the Paige floor plan. (Richmond American Homes)

Seeking the seamlessness of a brand-new home without wanting to sit through a construction process? You have quick move-in options with Cadence.

Ranked within the nation’s top 10 best-selling, master-planned communities the Henderson community has a number of current possibilities to explore.

From Richmond American Homes, there are options within the Allegro community, including a four-bedroom, 1½-bath beauty following the Oleander floor plan. The two-story residence, priced at $454,950, includes 1,800 square feet of refined living with open dining and great rooms as main-level anchors.

Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community, there is a trio of offerings that follow the Paige floor plan. Including three to five bedrooms and up to 2,620 square feet, these selections start at $619,950. A final Richmond American Homes quick move-in opportunity awaits within the Bel Canto neighborhood. Priced at $449,950 and adhering to the Sandalwood floor plan, the residence has four beds, 2½ baths, 2,010 square feet of living space and a lavish owner’s suite that dazzles.

StoryBook Homes is also in on the move-in ready action, with a handful of ready-to-go residences in its Libretto neighborhood. These homes — following the Maestro plan — start at $418,990 and span four bedrooms, three baths and nearly 1,500 square feet. For those seeking a main-level bedroom or office space, you’ll find it here.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes and Woodside Homes.

Many homebuilders are offering varying incentives for buyers. Buyers can inquire directly with the homebuilder to see what options might be available.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio and Wells Fargo, that will occupy a 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
3
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
4
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
5
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $10M to win $72.6M on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $10M to win $72.6M on Astros
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes a ...
Summerlin age-qualified neighborhoods offer options
Provided Content

Summerlin offers three actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Regency by Toll Brothers, Trilogy by Shea Homes and Heritage by Lennar.

Robin Lee
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: OCT. 15
Provided Content

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on Monday on “Commercial Real Estate Finance 101” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry.

The sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, will feature a chalk art contes ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest on Oct. 22
Sponsored Content

The sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, will feature a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch. The event is set for Oct. 22 at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Trilogy Sunstone will host a grand opening for its new resort club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 ...
Sponsored
Trilogy Sunstone to open Resort Club Saturday, Oct. 8
Sponsored Content

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of their new resort club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PST. The fun filled day will include club tours, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games, model home tours and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55-plus community is like.

Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with Halloween events
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas will host its annual Hometown Halloween Carnival and Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a live concert from 7 to 10 p.m.

Summerlin to host Halloween Parade throughout October
Summerlin to host Halloween Parade throughout October
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, a retail, dining, entertainment and sports destination located in the heart of the Summerlin, has announced the return of its annual Halloween parade, Parade of Mischief.

Skye Canyon Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfes ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalktoberfest on Oct. 22
Provided Content

Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Now, in its 26th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. ( ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts to be held Oct. 8-9
Provided Content

Now, in its 26th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark outdoor festival, sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. and Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.