Cadence hosts ‘A Walk to Remember’ on Memorial Day

Flags line Cadence’s Central Park, where the walk to honor those who’ve served and died for their country will be held. (Cadence).

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, is hosting a Memorial Day walk honoring fallen soldiers from 8-11 a.m. Monday.

“A Walk to Remember” takes place in Cadence Central Park, which will be lined with small American flags. Participating attendees will receive T-shirts, plus stickers on which they can write the name of the hero for whom they are walking.

A DJ will play feel-good American-themed music, and food trucks will be open on-site for attendees to purchase items during the event.

The walk will not be timed or measured, but instead will be a free gathering.

“We wanted to do something simple but impactful this Memorial Day to honor those who died to protect America. The Cadence Central Park is a natural fit, as the location has already proven to be a perfect meeting place for our residents and families that live in the areas surrounding our community,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., the developer of Cadence.

In addition to the Memorial Day walk, Cadence is always a great spot for those wanting to explore the outdoors. The community boasts 450 acres of open space, which includes a 100-acre sports park, a bike share program, free Wi-Fi in Central Park, a resident-exclusive community pool and it interconnects with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails, such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail.

In early April, the community broke ground on a new park that will feature three dog parks, a tot lot, a climbing wall and skills wall. The dog parks are slated to open this fall. Cadence’s pickleball courts in Central Park are now open as well.

Kids of all ages can gear up for an outdoor journey with the opening of Cadence’s adventure park. Separate playgrounds for younger children and teens will include climbing and water play features, a rope course and slides, and activities will be scaled for age and ability. The adventure park is scheduled to open this summer.

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will feature 13,250 homes. Currently 30 model homes from builders Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar are available for prospective homebuyers to tour.

