74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school

Provided Content
March 18, 2022 - 5:12 pm
 
Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a scho ...
Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a school and retail shops. (Cadence)
Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park. (Cadence)
Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park. (Cadence)

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.

New neighborhoods

Cadence is a popular choice for homebuyers with many home options available. As Cadence continues to grow, homebuilders are adding more new neighborhoods in the Henderson master-planned community.

StoryBook Homes’ newest collection, Libretto, will begin sales later this spring. Homes inside this neighborhood will offer two-story homes ranging from 1,300 square feet to 1,584 square feet. StoryBook Homes offers a range of options in its homes, making it easier to personalize the home to a buyer’s needs. Last year, Toll Brothers acquired the local homebuilder.

Richmond American Homes has unveiled two new neighborhoods in Cadence. Bel Canto offers 94 homesites, featuring two-story paired homes, spanning 1,800 square feet to 2,050 square feet. All Bel Canto homes include a two-car garage and start in the mid-$400,000s. Cabaret features six different single-story floor plans ranging from 2,010 square feet to 2,500 square feet. Homes in Cabaret start in the upper $500,000s.

Harmony Homes has opened model homes for its Quail Park neighborhood. These two-story paired homes provide three bedrooms and two-car garages. Four floor plans are available starting in the mid-$300,000s.

New retail added

Smith’s Marketplace opened Jan. 29 in Cadence. The store spans 125,000 square feet and added 230 jobs to the area. The Smith’s Marketplace is the second Nevada Marketplace store and includes a fuel station.

Additional retail is also in the works in Cadence. Nine retailers will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. Planned businesses include Starbucks, Domino’s Café, Jersey Mike’s, Teriyaki Madness, Wells Fargo, Cadence Family Dental &Orthodontics, Hello Kids Dental &Orthodontics, Great Clips and UPS. The retail shops will open in fall 2022.

Schools

Cadence is already home to charter schools Legacy Traditional Schools and Pinecrest Academy. In August 2022, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas also will call Cadence home. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV) will offer grades K-8 and add a grade each year to reach 12th grade. The STEM-focused school will open for the 2022/2023 school year.

Amenities

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool and a 5-acre adventure playground. Central Park also includes a pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and is home to the Dakota Dog Park. The dog park provides an opportunity for canine family members to get some exercise and socialize with other dogs.

Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard, as well as along Sunset Road.

About Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, houses more than 3,400 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units.

In addition to being located a few minutes from an array of stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in Downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was also ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021

Additional details about the coming homes, retailers and amenities will be announced at a later time. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram@Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
2
Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race announcement ‘imminent’
Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race announcement ‘imminent’
3
Las Vegas nurses: Don’t blame us for staffing shortages
Las Vegas nurses: Don’t blame us for staffing shortages
4
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
5
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23
Provided Content

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Summerlin salutes the growing number of women in hom ...
Summerlin celebrates women in homebuilding
Provided Content

With scores of homes under construction in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, more women are taking an increasingly active role in shaping one of America’s premier communities.

Randy Bury, president of Moderne Communities
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 5
Provided Content

Moderne at Centennial, a 14-acre build-to-rent community situated in North Las Vegas at North 5th Street and West Centennial Parkway, was sold to RSE Capital Partners for $80 million. Moderne Communities, a real estate investment and development company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, purchased the land in 2019 and started construction on the gated community that includes 185 rental homes and community amenities in spring 2020. The sale to RSE Capital for $80 million closed Feb. 24.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest is slated for March 5. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fi ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 5
Sponsored Content

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.

Summerlin announces new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’ ...
Summerlin app users can manage Aviators tickets, special offers
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant, walkable urban core, including Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’s go-to resource for events, exclusive offerings, and more, the app and its new additions exemplify Summerlin’s commitment to innovation technology and an exceptional visitor experience.

Lynnette Carideom right, was the first recipient of the third cycle of the Moving Our Community ...
Moving Our Community program helps valley residents
Provided Content

Moving Our Community program is the the local philanthropic initiative of Move 4 Less. Owners of the family-owned moving company have been moving people in need for free to their new homes throughout the city since the pandemic began.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes with env ...
Summerlin features environmental designs
Provided Content

Summerlin has long been recognized for its environmental stewardship marked by its focus on water conservation, preservation and incorporation of natural areas into arroyos and parks, revegetation of open areas and special lighting to reduce nighttime glare and light pollution — to name just a few of its earth-friendly initiatives.

Beazer Homes has opened Gatherings at Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community in Mesquite. The ...
Beazer opens Gatherings at Shadow Crest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Gatherings at Shadow Crest community in Mesquite. This gated community is home to the growing number of adults 55 and older, who are seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle while enjoying the sophisticated features of a well-appointed new home. The age-restricted community is just minutes away from award-winning golf courses in a vibrant, multigenerational neighborhood.

At 3,440-Plus square feet, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tivoli plan features a covered porch lead ...
Pulte to hold grand opening for Valridge at Skye Hills in northwest Feb. 12
Provided Content

With keen interest and sales success from the recent grand opening at Talvona at Skye Hills, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announced the grand opening of two professionally decorated model homes at Valridge at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a prime northwest Las Vegas location, an easy drive from retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.