Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.

Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a school and retail shops. (Cadence)

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park. (Cadence)

New neighborhoods

Cadence is a popular choice for homebuyers with many home options available. As Cadence continues to grow, homebuilders are adding more new neighborhoods in the Henderson master-planned community.

StoryBook Homes’ newest collection, Libretto, will begin sales later this spring. Homes inside this neighborhood will offer two-story homes ranging from 1,300 square feet to 1,584 square feet. StoryBook Homes offers a range of options in its homes, making it easier to personalize the home to a buyer’s needs. Last year, Toll Brothers acquired the local homebuilder.

Richmond American Homes has unveiled two new neighborhoods in Cadence. Bel Canto offers 94 homesites, featuring two-story paired homes, spanning 1,800 square feet to 2,050 square feet. All Bel Canto homes include a two-car garage and start in the mid-$400,000s. Cabaret features six different single-story floor plans ranging from 2,010 square feet to 2,500 square feet. Homes in Cabaret start in the upper $500,000s.

Harmony Homes has opened model homes for its Quail Park neighborhood. These two-story paired homes provide three bedrooms and two-car garages. Four floor plans are available starting in the mid-$300,000s.

New retail added

Smith’s Marketplace opened Jan. 29 in Cadence. The store spans 125,000 square feet and added 230 jobs to the area. The Smith’s Marketplace is the second Nevada Marketplace store and includes a fuel station.

Additional retail is also in the works in Cadence. Nine retailers will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. Planned businesses include Starbucks, Domino’s Café, Jersey Mike’s, Teriyaki Madness, Wells Fargo, Cadence Family Dental &Orthodontics, Hello Kids Dental &Orthodontics, Great Clips and UPS. The retail shops will open in fall 2022.

Schools

Cadence is already home to charter schools Legacy Traditional Schools and Pinecrest Academy. In August 2022, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas also will call Cadence home. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV) will offer grades K-8 and add a grade each year to reach 12th grade. The STEM-focused school will open for the 2022/2023 school year.

Amenities

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool and a 5-acre adventure playground. Central Park also includes a pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and is home to the Dakota Dog Park. The dog park provides an opportunity for canine family members to get some exercise and socialize with other dogs.

Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard, as well as along Sunset Road.

About Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, houses more than 3,400 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units.

In addition to being located a few minutes from an array of stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in Downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was also ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021

In addition to being located a few minutes from an array of stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in Downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was also ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021