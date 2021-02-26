Cadence in Henderson announces new food truck program

Cadence in Henderson is announcing a new food truck booking program, bringing a variety of tastes to residents and neighbors of the 2,200-acre master-planned community.

Cadence in Henderson is announcing a new food truck booking program, bringing a variety of tastes to residents and neighbors of the 2,200-acre master-planned community.

The newly launched booking program is open for all mobile food vendors with a valid Henderson business license to apply and, upon verification, schedule their dates to serve throughout the community.

Resident favorites like Guido Pie, The Dapper Doughnut and Love Me Foods are on the books with food trucks new to Cadence slated to begin serving in the coming weeks. The food trucks are not only another dining option for the nearly 3,000 families (and rapidly growing) living in the community, but also for those traveling the busy pass-through streets connecting Cadence to major thoroughfares.

Food trucks that are approved through the new booking program also will be considered for future resident-exclusive events as well as public-facing touchstone events such as the DeCadence food festival and the Cadence Summer Soirée concert series.

“During this time, it is important that we continue supporting small businesses while still being safe,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co, developer of Cadence. “We are looking forward to bringing back some familiar trucks and welcoming new trucks to serve with us as well.”

Food trucks must adhere to state, local and health district guidelines while serving at Cadence. Guests are also encouraged to practice a safe social distance of at least 6-feet while waiting in line to order or pick up food.

Trucks of all cuisines are invited to apply at cadencecommunityassociation.com/FoodTruckRegistration.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson houses nearly 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and Fitness Court.

The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are part of Cadence.

Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2020. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.