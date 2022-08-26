Cadence in Henderson offers move-in-ready homes

Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, has several quick move-in selections for future residents to explore.

Yes, you can be in your Cadence dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days.

The Henderson community — ranked within the nation’s top 10 best-selling, master-planned communities — has several quick move-in selections for future residents to explore.

Among the current options are two lots featuring the Sandalwood plan in Richmond American Homes’ Bel Canto neighborhood. Lot No. 9 features 2,010 square feet with four bedrooms and large kitchen. This home is listed in the upper $400,000s. Lot No. 15 features three bedrooms and a large kitchen with 2,010 square feet of total living space. This home is listed in the upper $400s,000.

Lot No. 86 is a Marblewood plan with 2,050 square feet of living space including three bedrooms, expansive kitchen and living area. This home is listed in the mid-$400,000s.

StoryBook Homes is also in on the quick move-in action. Its Rhapsody neighborhood is closing out and the final model home is available. This 1,812-square-foot Tempo plan offers an open floor plan, large kitchen and includes three bedrooms and two baths. This home is listed in the low $500,000s.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes and Woodside Homes.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants located in the Water Street District.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio and Wells Fargo) that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.