Cadence is a lifestyle destination in Henderson

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park and others. (Cadence)

In a city that never slows down, Cadence offers space to breathe, connect and grow within its thoughtfully designed master-planned community in the heart of Henderson.

From its wide range of beautiful homes to its signature amenities and central location, this 2,200-acre community is perfect for residents of all lifestyles.

Cadence features homes from nine respected builders: Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison. With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts.

And Cadence offers quick move-in options for those looking to make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities such as Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

“Cadence is truly set apart by its sense of connection and vibrant community atmosphere,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “Families have access to several quality school options with strong academic focus, including three tuition-free public charter schools — Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Cadence Campus — and a private school, Lake Mead Christian Academy.”

Cadence is also built for active living. With an extensive network of parks and recreational spaces for residents of all ages, the community boasts a diverse collection of outdoor spaces, each offering unique amenities.

“The sheer variety of parks and outdoor spaces here at Cadence means there’s always something new to explore, whether you’re a family with young kids or someone who loves staying active,” Gowan said. “Cadence is so much more than just houses; it’s a lifestyle destination where fun and wellness are built right in.”

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights, and performances such as the recent “Jaws in Concert” played by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts several city of Henderson parks including the 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course.

Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts, and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and the Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open this year.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital, and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza. New retailers are set to join soon, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, Smoothie King and PT’s Gold.

“Something residents love so much about Cadence is that it has everything they need, from groceries to incredible restaurants, just steps away at the Village Center,” Gowan said. “For everything else, whether it’s work or a night on the town, residents are perfectly situated to get there quickly. Thanks to its prime location, Cadence is right in the middle of it all.”

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hotspots. The community is minutes away from the charming Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset.

