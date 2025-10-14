Cadence is hidden treasure in the valley

Cadence is well-known for its distinguished builders and central location, its real charm lies in the everyday hidden treasures that set it apart.

Popular coffee chain Dutch Bros opened its newest location in Cadence, at 887 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. Access is available via the entrance near the ER at Cadence. (The LandWell Co./Cadence)

Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson, continues to stand out as one of the nation’s leading master-planned communities, recently ranking third in the nation in RCLCO’s 2025 Mid-Year Report. While the community is well-known for its distinguished builders and central location, its real charm lies in the everyday hidden treasures that set it apart.

Among the 2,200-acre community’s many amenities, the outdoor fitness court brings wellness to the forefront as part of the National Fitness Campaign. This innovative, seven-movement circuit-training system provides a full-body workout in minutes while accommodating all abilities. Paired with the free fitness court app — offering guided workouts and new challenges — the space transforms exercise into a fun, community-driven experience.

“The fitness court brings wellness right into the heart of our community and it’s become a favorite for residents who want to stay active close to home,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “At Cadence, it’s the little details that bring people together and make daily life moments more special.”

Speaking of little details, the Little Free Library invites neighbors to take a book or leave one behind. The book-exchange box at Cadence’s Central Park is part of a volunteer-led global program that inspires readers and fosters access to reading while also building community. Book lovers of all ages can swap their favorite stories while discovering new ones.

Cadence infuses everyday living with playful touches in unexpected places. Along the Sunset median, trampolines are tucked right into the ground. It’s an imaginative feature that brings joy to children and adults — a lighthearted reminder that the community is designed for family fun as much as everyday function.

Desert Pulse Park has plenty to offer families with its turf fields and kid-friendly playground, but for pet owners, the real gem is Dakota Dog Park. Spacious and well-equipped, it provides a safe, welcoming spot for four-legged friends to play and socialize, with three separate areas tailored for small dogs, big dogs or a blend of both.

Most recently, the debut of city of Henderson’s Blooming Cactus Park has added a whole new layer of excitement to the neighborhood. Alongside courts for pickleball, tennis and basketball, the park features a vertical play structure and a one-of-a-kind Ninja Warrior-style fitness course that allows residents of all ages to test their skills. Additionally, the nearby Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad.

Cadence offers a wide variety of home options from leading builders, including Lennar, D.R. Horton, Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Woodside Homes and Century Communities. Rentals are also available at Cadence at Element 12, Adler, Pine Landing and Vista del Mar.

At the heart of Cadence is the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features a resident-only pool and 2,000-square-foot splash pad, 5-acre adventure playground, fitness court, pickleball courts, a pavilion and two amphitheaters.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, Smoothie King and PT’s Gold.

The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is also located within Cadence Village Center.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.