Cadence named among top 25 communities in the U.S.

Cadence’s residents already know it: The Henderson community is a truly remarkable place to call home. And now, it’s being recognized as one of the best master-planned communities in the U.S.

Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, was ranked as one of the best-selling community in the country by two real estate research firms. (Cadence)

Cadence’s residents already know it: The Henderson community is a truly remarkable place to call home. And now, it’s being recognized as one of the best master-planned communities in the U.S.

Cadence was recently honored as the No. 22 best-selling community in the country by RCLCO and No. 23 in the country by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

More and more local families are settling in to Cadence in large part due to its home options, active lifestyle and amenities. Cadence recently closed on its 700th home, and there are currently 30 model homes from builders Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar for prospective homebuyers to tour.

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will feature 13,250 homes.

“Homebuyers now have Cadence on their radar and, as these rankings show, are choosing Cadence for its assortment of offerings and affordability,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “This year, we are well on pace to welcome our 1,000th resident to the community, with so many more settling here in the years to come.”

The broader community boasts a number of amenities, including a vast Central Park with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, neighborhood parks, a residential bike share program, pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool and splash pads, as well as exclusive resident events.

Full details on all things Cadence may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is the perfect starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey deep into the various home options and activities the community has to offer.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.