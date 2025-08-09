108°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Cadence No. 3 in U.S. for best-selling master plan

Cadence has retained its No. 3 spot in U.S. for best-selling master-planned community, accordin ...
Cadence has retained its No. 3 spot in U.S. for best-selling master-planned community, according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors. (Cadence)
More Stories
Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerl ...
Toll Brothers opens Ascension in Summerlin
Ryan Melvin
What homebuyers should know about price-reduced listings
Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the La ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison
Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, providing flexi ...
Summerlin provides flexible home designs
Provided Content
August 9, 2025 - 12:51 pm
 

Cadence has secured its position once again as the third bestselling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors.

The continued success of Cadence reflects a winning combination of location, lifestyle and long-term vision.

What truly sets Cadence a part is its emphasis on creating a connected and active lifestyle. The nearly 50-acre Central Park, several neighborhood parks, community pool, splash pads, play areas and scenic trails encourage outdoor recreation and foster a strong sense of community. Homebuyers are drawn to the community’s thoughtful design, walkability and access to retail, schools, parks and entertainment.

“The vision for Cadence was to create a sense of community for residents so walkability was a key design feature,” said Lee Farris, CEO of The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “This creates a sense of community and lets residents connect more naturally.”

In a region where affordability and quality of life are priorities, Cadence continues to deliver both. Its success is also a reflection of the broader trend of migration to the Southwest, where tax advantages, job growth and more affordable housing options make communities like Cadence highly desirable.

Cadence offers a variety of residential options including single-family detached homes, townhomes, duplex homes and luxury apartments, all crafted by the nation’s leading homebuilders. Homes span 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet and range in price from the upper $300,000s to the low $700,000s.

Being third in the nation is no small feat. It signals not only sustained high demand but also satisfaction among residents and strong developer foresight. As Cadence continues to expand and evolve, it sets the standard for what modern master-planned communities can offer: more than just homes but a complete lifestyle experience.

With continued growth and a clear vision for the future, Cadence isn’t just building homes, it’s building a legacy of community, innovation and success.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerl ...
Toll Brothers opens Ascension in Summerlin
Provided Content

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerlin are now open. Ascension by Toll Brothers features nine expansive and unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations.

Ryan Melvin
What homebuyers should know about price-reduced listings
BY RYAN MELVIN SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

If you’re shopping for a home right now, you’ve likely noticed more listings with price reductions. It’s a noticeable shift, and one that leaves many buyers wondering: Does a price reduction signal a red flag, or could it be a hidden opportunity?

Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the La ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand its new home offerings with the debut of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a new home neighborhood featuring two-story homes designed for modern living. Three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple, are now open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson.

Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, providing flexi ...
Summerlin provides flexible home designs
Provided Content

Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, giving homeowners flexibility to designate spaces for work, exercise and extra bedrooms. In the Summerlin master-planned community, where there are more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 actively selling neighborhoods, optional spaces are abundant throughout many new homes.

Grand Park village in Summerlin is home to five new neighborhoods offering 34 unique floor plan ...
Summerlin’s Grand Park full of new home options
Provided Content

Summerlin is well-known for its more than 300 parks ranging from small pocket parks in nearly every neighborhood to expansive community and village parks that offer sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds.

Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes by Toll Brothers, has opened in Summerlin’s ...
Toll Brothers opens Raven Crest in Summerlin
Provided Content

Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village. Three new model homes are now open for tours at 11545 Hillrise Ave.

(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing
PROVIDED CONTENT

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing
Provided Content

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

With more than 100 actively selling floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and m ...
Summerlin has it all: hiking, golf, dining, spa, parks, baseball
Provided Content

Looking for a fun day exploring all that the Summerlin master-planned community offers? Whether you’re looking for a new home, or just seeking a day of fun, delicious eats, design inspiration, hiking, views, golf, spa and pro baseball, here’s the perfect itinerary. Check it out!

MORE STORIES