Cadence No. 3 in U.S. for best-selling master plan

Cadence has once again secured its position as the third best-selling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors. The continued success of Cadence reflects a winning combination of location, lifestyle and long-term vision.

What truly sets Cadence a part is its emphasis on creating a connected and active lifestyle. The nearly 50-acre Central Park, several neighborhood parks, community pool, splash pads, play areas and scenic trails encourage outdoor recreation and foster a strong sense of community. Homebuyers are drawn to the community’s thoughtful design, walkability and access to retail, schools, parks and entertainment.

“The vision for Cadence was to create a sense of community for residents so walkability was a key design feature,” said Lee Farris, CEO of The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “This creates a sense of community and lets residents connect more naturally.”

In a region where affordability and quality of life are priorities, Cadence continues to deliver both. Its success is also a reflection of the broader trend of migration to the Southwest, where tax advantages, job growth and more affordable housing options make communities like Cadence highly desirable.

Cadence offers a variety of residential options including single-family detached homes, townhomes, duplex homes and luxury apartments, all crafted by the nation’s leading homebuilders. Homes span 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet and range in price from the upper $300,000s to the low $700,000s.

Being third in the nation is no small feat. It signals not only sustained high demand but also satisfaction among residents and strong developer foresight. As Cadence continues to expand and evolve, it sets the standard for what modern master-planned communities can offer: more than just homes but a complete lifestyle experience.

With continued growth and a clear vision for the future, Cadence isn’t just building homes, it’s building a legacy of community, innovation and success.

