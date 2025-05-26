Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie concert with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. (Cadence)

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

At the heart of the 2,200-acre master-planned community is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre oasis. This hub serves as a vibrant gathering place, featuring expansive turf areas perfect for picnics and community events held at the amphitheater.

“There is a large amphitheater in Central Park, which is where we recently held the JAWS movie concert,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We showed the movie and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra played the score.”

More than 2,500 people attended the event in Central Park.

Central Park also features a fitness court, pickleball courts, several picnic areas and a 5-acre adventure playground. There are even fire pits and hooks for those who want to bring a hammock.

“Central Park really is the primary gathering spot in Cadence, where so many people enjoy the outdoors,” Gowan noted. “We see people walking their dogs, parents watching their children play at the adventure playground and just reading a book and enjoying the view.”

But Central Park isn’t the only park in Cadence.

Desert Pulse Park features a turf area and playground. It is also home to Dakota Dog Park, a dedicated space for canine residents to socialize and exercise.

Citrine Sky Park has volleyball courts, a trampoline, turf areas and a covered children’s playground. The park also includes picnic areas.

The newest park, Blooming Cactus Park, offers a unique urban-style vertical play structure for all ages, alongside pickleball and tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas, a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson.

“We really want Cadence residents to have access to outdoor areas for recreation or just to relax outside,” Gowan said. “There are several more parks under construction.”

Desert Symphony Park is slated to open later this year. This park features volleyball courts and basketball courts, as well as turf areas, picnic areas and a covered children’s play area. A unique feature of this park is that it will also include a skate park area.

For sports enthusiasts, the developing Cadence Sports Park is set to become a major draw. Plans include multipurpose fields, baseball and softball fields, basketball courts and additional pickleball courts. The park will connect seamlessly to the extensive Las Vegas Wash Trail system, and like they other parks, will feature play areas and picnic spots.

There are several more parks planned for Cadence.

“As new neighborhoods are built, we want to ensure those residents have easy access to outdoor recreation spaces,” Gowan said. “Those parks will open as the neighborhoods fill in.”

With its dedication to outdoor spaces as well as the unique style of homes, it’s no wonder Cadence was named the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Cadence offers a variety of home products including single-, two- and three-story homes. There are also townhomes and duplex-style homes. Builders include Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Lennar, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Rental opportunities are also available from American Homes, which offers single-family homes for rent, as well as multifamily developments Element 12 and Adler.

Cadence offers retail options include a Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and Starbucks. Upcoming additions include PTs Gold, EoS Fitness, Papa Johns and Dutch Bros.

