Cadence offers financial incentives

May 22, 2020 - 2:32 pm
 

A new incentive is available for those looking to buy a home at Cadence in Henderson.

For the first 100 homes sold at Cadence, the homebuyers will receive a credit of $3,500 toward the purchase.

“We developed and presented this buyer incentive program to our builders, and the reaction was consistent: They loved it. This credit could add up to quite a bit for a new homebuyer, and every dollar matters when making this size investment,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “Even during these uncertain times, for those who are in the market for a new home, interest in Cadence continues.”

Cadence’s five builders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes — offer a variety of styles including single-, two- and three-story options. Home prices start in the mid-$200,000s, and the units range in size from 1,422 square feet to 3,800 square feet.

Across Cadence’s 11 neighborhoods, all builders are offering model tours and encourage appointments, with some offering virtual tours and photos, pricing information, details on finishes and amenities on their individual company websites and also through Cadence’s website: cadencenv.com.

“Whether buyers want to lessen the closing cost of the home or whether they want to apply the value of the credit to upgrades or other features, it’s our hope that the incentive will benefit both homebuyers and our builders. It really is a win-win for all,” Gowan said.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers several amenities for residents.

Central Park includes a pool, splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. There is a 5-acre adventure playground with activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. These amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Desert Pulse Park and the Dakota Dog Park also are within Cadence, as are hiking and biking trails that interconnect with Henderson’s trail system.

The offer is not valid for homes within the Heritage by Lennar portfolio.

For details on the Cadence sales incentive, visit cadencenv.com.

This One Queensridge Place condo is for rent for $10,000 month. (The Ivan Sher Group)
Luxury high-rise condo for rent at $10K per month
One of the world’s most unique high-rise condominiums is now available for lease. The AAA “Garden Unit” at One Queensridge Place, a rare luxury residence with more than 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard, is now available for $10,000 per month.

The 18th annual Southern Highlands Community Fireworks will proceed in a socially distant forma ...
Southern Highlands to hold fireworks display
The fireworks are on! This year to bring the community together while still staying apart, the 18th annual Southern Highlands Community Fireworks will proceed in a socially distant format on Memorial Day, May 25 at 8:15 p.m. The fireworks will originate and be displayed high from the hilltop at Olympia Sports Park. While the park will be closed to the public, the height of the fireworks has been increased this year for families and residents to see and enjoy while at home.

Sagemont Park is one of Summerlin’s newest parks. It is near Affinity by Taylor Morrison, a n ...
Live large in a Summerlin condo or town home
While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and there are often abundant amenities on-site. In Summerlin, five neighborhoods offering attached homes in a range of sizes and prices deliver convenient, maintenance-free living surrounded by amenities that encourage a healthy, active lifestyle.

Chris Birk
Five tips for a great virtual home tour
By Chris Birk RJRealEstate.Vegas

Virtual tours are more critical than ever with open houses and in-person home tours on hold across much of the country because of the coronavirus. Here are five tips to help buyers get the most from remote showings during this unprecedented homebuying season.

Pardee homes offers move-in-ready homes with special financing at new-home neighborhoods throug ...
Pardee offers special financing promotion
Pardee Homes is offering a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes that feature designer-selected upgrades in new neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

This aerial file photo shows home on Valle Verde Drive and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Mic ...
Coronavirus pandemic could transform housing
Bankrate.com

The longer the crisis drags on, the more the coronavirus could transform development patterns and buyers’ preferences.

Jon Openshaw
Golf industry can help jump-start Nevada economy
By Jon Openshaw Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the fight against the COVID-19 virus, businesses across Nevada and the U.S. are working to maintain productivity and to keep their employees on payroll. As businesses reopen to the public, it will be vital that golf courses, like mine, and others in Southern Nevada work together to drive the state’s economy.

Joel Just
Four ways to be a good neighbor during this crisis
By Joel Just Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

With children out of school and social distancing suggested for everyone to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, valley residents spend a lot more time at home and in their neighborhoods these days. Even with the gradual reopening of businesses and facilities, you can count on the fact that our new normal won’t look anything like the past for at least a little while.

Pardee Homes offers a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Ve ...
Pardee offers financing promotion through June
Through the month of May, Pardee Homes is offering special financing promotion on homes that will close by the end of June. The benefits include lower interest rates and monthly payments during the first years of your homeownership, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.