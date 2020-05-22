Cadence offers financial incentives

A new incentive will soon be available for those looking to purchase a home at Cadence in Henderson. Beginning May 22, for the first 100 homes sold at Cadence, the individual homebuyers will receive a credit of $3,500 towards the purchase of a home.

“We developed and presented this buyer incentive program to our builders, and the reaction was consistent: They loved it. This credit could add up to quite a bit for a new homebuyer, and every dollar matters when making this size investment,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “Even during these uncertain times, for those who are in the market for a new home, interest in Cadence continues.”

Cadence’s five builders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes — offer a variety of styles including single-, two- and three-story options. Home prices start in the mid-$200,000s, and the units range in size from 1,422 square feet to 3,800 square feet.

Across Cadence’s 11 neighborhoods, all builders are offering model tours and encourage appointments, with some offering virtual tours and photos, pricing information, details on finishes and amenities on their individual company websites and also through Cadence’s website: cadencenv.com.

“Whether buyers want to lessen the closing cost of the home or whether they want to apply the value of the credit to upgrades or other features, it’s our hope that the incentive will benefit both homebuyers and our builders. It really is a win-win for all,” Gowan said.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers several amenities for residents.

Central Park includes a pool, splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. There is a 5-acre adventure playground with activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. These amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Desert Pulse Park and the Dakota Dog Park also are within Cadence, as are hiking and biking trails that interconnect with Henderson’s trail system.

The offer is not valid for homes within the Heritage by Lennar portfolio.

For details on the Cadence sales incentive, visit cadencenv.com.