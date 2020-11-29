65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Cadence offers homes for the holidays

Provided Content
November 29, 2020 - 1:03 pm
 
Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood by Woodside Homes. (Woodside Homes)
Available for quick move-in is the Residence Twelve model in the Symphony neighborhood of the H ...
Available for quick move-in is the Residence Twelve model in the Symphony neighborhood of the Heritage at Cadence by Lennar community for active adults 55 and older. (Lennar)
Another home available for quick move-in is the Summerfield model inside the Concord neighborho ...
Another home available for quick move-in is the Summerfield model inside the Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers. (Toll Brothers)
Woodside Homes’ Gardenia plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Gardens at the Par ...
Woodside Homes’ Gardenia plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood, starts in the low $400,000s. (Woodside Homes)

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood by Woodside Homes. This single-story home features a unique interior courtyard for backyard s’mores and hot cocoa. The Jasmine plan is 1,833 square feet and starts in the low $400,000s.

Woodside Homes’ Gardenia plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood, starts in the low $400,000s. The 2,177-square-foot, two-story model offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a bonus room, allowing ample space for visiting family members.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Summerfield model inside the Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers. The 2,335-square-foot home, available in the low $500,000s, includes a gourmet kitchen adjacent to a cozy breakfast nook, providing an intimate dining setting for holiday meals.

Also available for quick move-in is the Residence Twelve model in the Symphony neighborhood of the Heritage at Cadence by Lennar community for active adults 55 and older. Starting in the low $400,000s, the single-story home features 1,747-square-feet of living space, including a gourmet kitchen perfect for all holiday cooking and baking festivities.

Quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check the Cadence website often to see which new models are on the roster from other Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes and StoryBook Homes.

Cadence currently houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Residents at Cadence have access to eateries and stores in the Historic Water Street District in Downtown Henderson via the recent extension of Water Street. Cadence is in close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

MOST READ
1
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
2
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
3
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
4
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
5
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes has opened in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the ...
Moro Rock opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, is open in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community o ...
Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion
Provided Content

More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 total homes still remaining throughout these neighborhoods.

Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of ...
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson
Provided Content

Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes. Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
Cadence offers homes with three-car garages
Provided Content

Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
Provided Content

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.