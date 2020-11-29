Cadence offers homes for the holidays

There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood by Woodside Homes. This single-story home features a unique interior courtyard for backyard s’mores and hot cocoa. The Jasmine plan is 1,833 square feet and starts in the low $400,000s.

Woodside Homes’ Gardenia plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood, starts in the low $400,000s. The 2,177-square-foot, two-story model offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a bonus room, allowing ample space for visiting family members.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Summerfield model inside the Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers. The 2,335-square-foot home, available in the low $500,000s, includes a gourmet kitchen adjacent to a cozy breakfast nook, providing an intimate dining setting for holiday meals.

Also available for quick move-in is the Residence Twelve model in the Symphony neighborhood of the Heritage at Cadence by Lennar community for active adults 55 and older. Starting in the low $400,000s, the single-story home features 1,747-square-feet of living space, including a gourmet kitchen perfect for all holiday cooking and baking festivities.

Quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check the Cadence website often to see which new models are on the roster from other Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes and StoryBook Homes.

Cadence currently houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Residents at Cadence have access to eateries and stores in the Historic Water Street District in Downtown Henderson via the recent extension of Water Street. Cadence is in close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.