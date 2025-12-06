Cadence offers homes for the holidays

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, colder weather, gift shopping and quick move-in homes available at Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans and amenities to suit nearly every need. Prospective homebuyers have an extensive selection of housing types from eight premier homebuilders. The homes span from cozy single-story to expansive two- and three-story designs, townhomes and duplex-style homes, ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, with prices starting from the mid $300,000s to over $700,000. There are more than 50 models to tour and even more floor plans to choose from.

For those wanting to quickly make their holiday wish of a new home come true, an updated list of quick move-in options is available at Cadence’s website (cadencenv.com) from a distinguished group of builders including Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes, Taylor Morrison and Woodside Homes.

After touring the models envisioning their holiday dream home, future residents are encouraged to drive through the community to take in its amenities, parks, retail options and the convenience of its location in Henderson.

The nearly 50-acre Cadence Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights and performances such as “Jaws In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts several city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Desert Symphony Park, which features grass volleyball courts, regulation-sized basketball court and a skate area with ramps and rails.

Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course, also opened this year. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. This 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital and the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that is an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dutch Bros. New retailers are set to join soon, including EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold, Smoothie King, Einstein Bagels and Sports Clips.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes away from the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights — nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset mall.

