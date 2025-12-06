62°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Cadence offers homes for the holidays

Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans. (Cadence)
Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans. (Cadence)
More Stories
A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an a ...
Summerlin delivers cooler temperatures, sweeping views
the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Ve ...
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge
Provided Content
December 6, 2025 - 1:53 pm
 

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, colder weather, gift shopping and quick move-in homes available at Cadence, the third-fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation.

With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans and amenities to suit nearly every need. Prospective homebuyers have an extensive selection of housing types from eight premier homebuilders. The homes span from cozy single-story to expansive two- and three-story designs, townhomes and duplex-style homes, ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, with prices starting from the mid $300,000s to over $700,000. There are more than 50 models to tour and even more floor plans to choose from.

For those wanting to quickly make their holiday wish of a new home come true, an updated list of quick move-in options is available at Cadence’s website (cadencenv.com) from a distinguished group of builders including Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes, Taylor Morrison and Woodside Homes.

After touring the models envisioning their holiday dream home, future residents are encouraged to drive through the community to take in its amenities, parks, retail options and the convenience of its location in Henderson.

The nearly 50-acre Cadence Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights and performances such as “Jaws In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts several city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Desert Symphony Park, which features grass volleyball courts, regulation-sized basketball court and a skate area with ramps and rails.

Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course, also opened this year. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. This 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital and the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that is an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dutch Bros. New retailers are set to join soon, including EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold, Smoothie King, Einstein Bagels and Sports Clips.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes away from the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights — nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset mall.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas, the 3,600-acre, master-planned community continues to redefine desert living. Long known for its mix of tranquility and sophistication, the community’s growth is being shaped by a new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with the natural desert landscape.

Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an a ...
Summerlin delivers cooler temperatures, sweeping views
Provided Content

During the valley’s occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds on epic snow days.

the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Ve ...
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that construction is underway at Lakeview Ridge, a new gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

The Giving Machine opened at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday giving season with help from At ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
real estate briefs

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Henderson's Cadence will hold its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. (Ca ...
Cadence to hold Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend
Provided Content

Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation, is holding its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. The first 30 homebuyers signing a contract on Nov. 28, 29 or 30 will have 12 months Cadence master association assessments, a $900 value, paid for by The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence.

The homes at The Canyon Residences in Ascaya reflect a cohesive desert modern aesthetic defined ...
Canyon Residences at Ascaya debuts model homes
PARTNER CONTENT FOR ASCAYA

Ascaya, the guard-gated luxury community set high above Las Vegas, is introducing a new residential offering with the debut of The Canyon Residences, a collection of horizontal condominiums designed to combine architectural presence with lock-and-leave living.

Summerlin offers homes by the nation’s top homebuilders, many offering open floor plans that ...
Summerlin new homes showcase gathering spaces
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family takes center stage.

D.R. Horton will hold a grand opening of Symmetry Trails II in Cadence Saturday at 526 Golden M ...
D.R. Horton to open Symmetry Trails II in Cadence
Provided Content

D.R. Horton continues to expand its presence in Cadence with the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Symmetry Trails II, happening Saturday at 526 Golden Myna Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2025 holiday season kicks off this month at Downtown Summerlin, headlined by the arrival of ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2025 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2025 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin kicks off this month with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

MORE STORIES