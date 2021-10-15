Cadence offers homes in time for the holidays

74°F
Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, offers quick move-in options. StoryBook Homes and other builders have homes ready to move in before the holidays. (Cadence)
As the holiday season quickly approaches and home sales across the valley continue to soar, buyers are patiently waiting for their homes to be completed. The anticipation and excitement of moving in, however, may be delayed until long after the holidays are over. With quick move-in options at Cadence, homebuyers can enjoy their dream space and the gift of homeownership in time for the holidays.

Available for move-in as early as November are the Brio and Tempo models inside StoryBook Homes’ Rhapsody neighborhood. Homes start in the low-$400,000s and feature single-story floor plans with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing ample space for everyone in the family to feel merry and bright.

The Brio model includes 1,656 square feet of living space and amenities like a large kitchen with upgraded granite counters and large island with seating. Additionally, the open-concept floor plan and added den area provide ample space for everyone in the family to gather and enjoy holiday treats.

Homeowners looking for extra space can enjoy StoryBook Homes’ Tempo model. The 1,813-square-foot home also includes luxe builder upgrades such as granite kitchen counters, slate-stained cabinetry and crown molding. After enjoying a decadent meal, friends can enjoy a champagne toast in the spacious backyard area to ring in 2022.

These quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. Other models from StoryBook Homes may be available for a December move-in date, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options may be available from other Cadence builders including Toll Brothers, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Century Communities, Harmony Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center, Lake Mead Recreational Area, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, The Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center that once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open later this year.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic
The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attach ...
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes
While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Chris Vossekuil
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager. The promotion was effective Oct. 15. The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.

Christopher Homes
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Set high above the Las Vegas Valley, SkuVu is a limited collection of luxury estates by award-winning Christopher Homes at MacDonald Highlands. An exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near DragonRidge Golf Club,it is the latest residential collection of the Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods
Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Community opens The Shops at Inspirada
Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.