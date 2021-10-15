Cadence offers homes in time for the holidays

As the holiday season quickly approaches and home sales across the valley continue to soar, homebuyers are patiently waiting for their homes to be completed. The anticipation and excitement of moving in, however, may be delayed until long after the holidays are over. With quick move-in options at Cadence, homebuyers can enjoy their dream space and the gift of homeownership in time for the holidays.

Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, offers quick move-in options. StoryBook Homes and other builders have homes ready to move in before the holidays. (Cadence)

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. (Cadence)

Available for move-in as soon as November are the Brio and Tempo models inside StoryBook Homes’ Rhapsody neighborhood in Cadence. Homes start in the low-$400,000s. (Cadence)

Available for move-in as early as November are the Brio and Tempo models inside StoryBook Homes’ Rhapsody neighborhood. Homes start in the low-$400,000s and feature single-story floor plans with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing ample space for everyone in the family to feel merry and bright.

The Brio model includes 1,656 square feet of living space and amenities like a large kitchen with upgraded granite counters and large island with seating. Additionally, the open-concept floor plan and added den area provide ample space for everyone in the family to gather and enjoy holiday treats.

Homeowners looking for extra space can enjoy StoryBook Homes’ Tempo model. The 1,813-square-foot home also includes luxe builder upgrades such as granite kitchen counters, slate-stained cabinetry and crown molding. After enjoying a decadent meal, friends can enjoy a champagne toast in the spacious backyard area to ring in 2022.

These quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. Other models from StoryBook Homes may be available for a December move-in date, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options may be available from other Cadence builders including Toll Brothers, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Century Communities, Harmony Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center, Lake Mead Recreational Area, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, The Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center that once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open later this year.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.