Cadence offers homes that are ready when you are

Woodside Homes’ Piermont neighborhood in Cadence has a few final quick-move-in homes availabl ...
Woodside Homes’ Piermont neighborhood in Cadence has a few final quick-move-in homes available. (Woodside Homes)
September 29, 2025 - 11:55 am
 

Why wait for your new home to be built? At Cadence, Henderson’s premier master-planned community, your dream home is ready and waiting with a variety of quick move-in options. You can move from contract to keys in as little as 30 to 60 days and start living the life you’ve been dreaming about.

Woodside Homes’ Piermont neighborhood is down to its final quick-move-in home, meaning this is one of your last chances to own a home in this stylish neighborhood. The 2,048-square-foot Hudson plan features three bedrooms, each with its own en suite bath, plus an additional half-bath. The kitchen is designed with modern appliances, plenty of storage and a large island, perfect for casual dining. The primary suite is a private retreat with a flex space that can be used for a book nook, home gym or whatever you need. With a two-car garage and thoughtful design details throughout, this home is both beautiful and functional.

Woodside Homes also offers four quick move-in options in its Ashwood neighborhood. One highlight is the Oakley plan, starting in the upper $500,000s and offering 2,441 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a two-car garage and a versatile loft for maximum functionality. Another is the Aster plan, starting in the mid-$600,000s and featuring four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage spread across 2,567 square feet. The first floor includes a private en suite bedroom, providing a comfortable and convenient space for guests.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes is down to its final quick-move-in options. Available are the Bravo, Ottava and Crescendo floor plans, with a Crescendo plan ready for September move-in. These two-story homes, priced in the low to mid-$400,000s, offer 1,309 square feet to 1,480 square feet of living space, up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. Each home boasts a well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage space.

Century Communities’ Aldridge neighborhood has two quick move-in townhomes, starting in the mid-$300,000s. Residence 1478, featuring 1,478 square feet, offers three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The open floor plan connects the main living areas, and the expertly designed kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, a large island and a pantry for ample storage. Residence 1479 offers 1,479 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Both two-story townhomes feature optional lofts and two-car garages. For those seeking extra privacy, optional dual primary bedrooms are available. Both townhomes come with upgraded kitchen appliances, and washers, dryers and refrigerators are included.

Those interested in exploring additional quick-move-in options can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models from a distinguished group of builders including Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison. With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities like Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers markets, movie nights and performances such as the recent “Jaws In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas, and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open later this year.

Currently, in development is the highly anticipated Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital, and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center currently features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza. New retailers are set to join soon, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold and more.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes from the charming Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Reflection Bay Golf Club will once again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

Each of the Summerlin’s six high schools offer a range of unique academies, clubs and programs that take traditional education well beyond the classroom, providing hands-on training for future vocations and catering to students’ special interests from sports and technology to the arts and science.

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut in the Summerlin master-planned community. Situated in Grand Park village, it showcases two unique collections — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak.

Las Vegas natives, Jacob and Kenzie Clemens always knew their dream home would be full of love and light reflecting their current lifestyle and foreshadowing the future plans of their young family. After an extensive search, they found just that in the Arrow Peak neighborhood of Tri Pointe Homes’ Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, which also features the neighborhoods of Alpine Ridge and Alder.

Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodside Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Acacia, with a family-friendly fall carnival at Cadence. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St.

