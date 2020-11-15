Cadence offers homes with three-car garages

Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including the Pineridge and Summerfield, (pictured) models. (Toll Brothers)

The Encore collection at Heritage at Cadence by Lennar, an age-qualified community, features three- or four-car garage options. (Lennar)

At Cadence, multiple homes offer three-car garages, including the Patterson model inside the Andante neighborhood by Richmond American Homes. (Richmond American Homes)

Those who own more than two vehicles can use ample parking space in a three-car garage, and provide protection from the summer heat. Outdoor lovers can stash boats, bikes or other recreation items.

Homeowners who drive one or two vehicles can also enjoy benefits with a three-car garage. An added freezer or refrigerator can increase kitchen storage, or DIY aficionados can transform part of the garage into a workspace for projects.

At Cadence, multiple homes offer three-car garages, including the Patterson model inside the Andante neighborhood by Richmond American Homes. Starting in the low $400,000, this ranch-style house also features a breakfast nook, covered patio and spacious master suite.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including the Pineridge and Summerfield models. The Pineridge floor plan features 2,276-square-feet of open living spaces, naturally illuminated by large windows to welcome sunlight. This home is available in the mid $400,000.

Toll Brothers’ Summerfield model has the Ranch Hacienda architectural style. Starting in the lower $500,000, the 2,335-square-foot floor plan features a gourmet kitchen adjacent to an intimate dining area. Available for quick move-in, potential buyers can move into and enjoy this home for the holidays.

Active adults seeking additional space for a recreational vehicle or camp trailer can explore homes in the Encore collection at Heritage at Cadence by Lennar, an age-qualifed community. Models in this neighborhood start in the low $500,000 and feature three- or four-car garage options.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.