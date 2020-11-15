67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Cadence offers homes with three-car garages

Provided Content
November 15, 2020 - 10:09 am
 
The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including the Pineridge and Summerfield, (pictured) models. (Toll Brothers)
The Encore collection at Heritage at Cadence by Lennar, an age-qualified community, features th ...
The Encore collection at Heritage at Cadence by Lennar, an age-qualified community, features three- or four-car garage options. (Lennar)
At Cadence, multiple homes offer three-car garages, including the Patterson model inside the An ...
At Cadence, multiple homes offer three-car garages, including the Patterson model inside the Andante neighborhood by Richmond American Homes. (Richmond American Homes)
The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including the Pineridge, pictured, and Summerfield models. (Toll Brothers)

Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Those who own more than two vehicles can use ample parking space in a three-car garage, and provide protection from the summer heat. Outdoor lovers can stash boats, bikes or other recreation items.

Homeowners who drive one or two vehicles can also enjoy benefits with a three-car garage. An added freezer or refrigerator can increase kitchen storage, or DIY aficionados can transform part of the garage into a workspace for projects.

At Cadence, multiple homes offer three-car garages, including the Patterson model inside the Andante neighborhood by Richmond American Homes. Starting in the low $400,000, this ranch-style house also features a breakfast nook, covered patio and spacious master suite.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including the Pineridge and Summerfield models. The Pineridge floor plan features 2,276-square-feet of open living spaces, naturally illuminated by large windows to welcome sunlight. This home is available in the mid $400,000.

Toll Brothers’ Summerfield model has the Ranch Hacienda architectural style. Starting in the lower $500,000, the 2,335-square-foot floor plan features a gourmet kitchen adjacent to an intimate dining area. Available for quick move-in, potential buyers can move into and enjoy this home for the holidays.

Active adults seeking additional space for a recreational vehicle or camp trailer can explore homes in the Encore collection at Heritage at Cadence by Lennar, an age-qualifed community. Models in this neighborhood start in the low $500,000 and feature three- or four-car garage options.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community o ...
Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion
Provided Content

More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 total homes still remaining throughout these neighborhoods.

Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of ...
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson
Provided Content

Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes. Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
Provided Content

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes is a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force B ...
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Lake Las Vegas Reflection Bay Golf Course. (Lake Las Vegas)
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
Provided Content

In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this yea ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders A ...
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes.