Cadence offers move-in-ready homes

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 Best Selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

“Buying a home is an exciting time for many, but the anticipation of waiting for a home to be built can sometimes make the process feel longer than it has to be,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for Cadence. “With quick move-in options, homebuyers can settle into their home faster and enjoy what Cadence has to offer.”

With close proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, Cadence residents enjoy amenities within the community including access to the resident-only pool during the warmer seasons and participate in various resident events such as family movie nights and virtual wine tastings. Construction has also begun on the 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center. When complete, Smith’s will offer one-stop shopping with more than 200,000 products, including food, apparel, housewares and household decor, hardware, gardening needs and general merchandise.

Homebuilders StoryBook Homes and Toll Brothers offer models ranging from the upper $300,000s to the mid- $500,000s. These models include three bedrooms, at least two baths and boast their own unique features.

Available from StoryBook Homes is the Tempo plan inside the Rhapsody neighborhood. The 1,813-square-foot, single-story home offers a spacious great room and dining room, ideal for family entertainment or a wine night with friends. Those looking to extend their entertainment space outdoors also can enjoy the optional covered patio area during the cooler spring months.

Luxury builder Toll Brothers offers several quick move-in options for the Pineridge model in the Ranch Hacienda and Italianate architectural styles inside the Concord neighborhood. The 2,276-square-foot, ranch-style homes provide indoor and outdoor living spaces and three-car garages.

Another quick move-in home available from Toll Brothers is the Hillcrest model in the Spanish architectural style also located inside the Concord neighborhood. This 2,256-square-foot ranch-style includes a multigenerational suite, complete with a living space, bedroom, full bath, kitchenette and separate entrance providing privacy while still being nearby.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Richmond American Homes and Woodside Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community, currently houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Also, Cadence is ranked in the Top 10 Best Selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Just minutes from all the action are eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.