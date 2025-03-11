Cadence offers quick move-in options

Cadence has a selection of quick move-in homes ready for you. Make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days and start living the life you deserve with a variety of quick move-in options at Cadence.

Make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days and start living the life you deserve with a variety of quick move-in options at Cadence.

Woodside Homes offers three quick move-in options inside its Ashwood neighborhood. An Oakley plan starting in the upper $500,000s offers 2,441 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a two-car garage and a versatile loft for maximum functionality. Starting in the low $600,000s, a Cedar plan is available offering four bedrooms, 3½ baths and 2,608 square feet of living space. This plan offers a covered patio, a flexible bonus room on the first floor, a spacious two-car garage. An Aster plan is available starting in the mid-$600,000s and featuring four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a two-car garage spread across 2,567 square feet. The first floor includes a private en suite bedroom, providing a comfortable and convenient space for guests.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes is down to its final quick move-in options. Available are the Bravo, Ottava and Posato floor plans, with Ottava and Posato ready for April move-in. These two-story homes, priced in the low to mid-$400,000s, offer 1,309 square feet to 1,480 square feet of living space, up to four bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage. Each home boasts well-appointed kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample storage space.

Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret neighborhood includes a total of three quick move-in options at Cadence.

Starting in the upper $500,000s and scaling up to the mid-$700,000s, Cabaret offers homes ranging between 2,010 square feet and 2,620 square feet of living space, with up to four spacious bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Cabaret also features a range of amenities, including covered front and back patios, studies, maple cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Also, Cabaret’s quick move-in options feature Patterson model homes starting in the upper $600,000s and boasting three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage across 2,190 square feet.

Those interested in exploring additional quick move-in options can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Beazer Homes, Taylor Morrison, Lennar, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co., Element 12 and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

The 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park includes a urban-style vertical play structure suitable for all ages and pickleball/tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas. A Ninja Warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson — made its debut this year. Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is located within the community.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros. and EōS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

