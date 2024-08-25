Cadence ranks in Top 5 nationwide

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, is ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community in the nation by RCLCO.

The various home types, amenities and low homeowner’s association assessments make the Cadence community a sought-after destination for those looking for home value.

“There are many home options in Cadence,” noted Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for Cadence. “There are single- and two-story homes, town homes, duplexes and even three-story homes. The variety enables homebuyers to choose the right fit for their needs.”

Homebuilders in Cadence include D.R. Horton, Woodside Homes, Century Communities, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Harmony Homes, Lennar. Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison will begin sales later this year.

Homes range from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet. Prices range from the mid-$300,000s to more than $750,000. Many builders offer varying incentives to aid buyers in purchasing a home. And there are several quick move-in homes for those looking to be in a new home in less than 60 days.

Cadence also offers rental options, including American Homes’ Pine Landing and Vista del Mar, which offers single-family detached homes for rent.

Element 12 and Adler are two multifamily developments that offer luxury apartment living. Each has distinct features. Element 12 features bicycle storage and dog wash areas, while Adler offers a clubhouse with complimentary snacks and coffee. Each offers other amenities including pools, fitness center, recreation areas and fire pits.

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which is the primary gathering point for residents. An array of events are held in Central Park including movie nights, the annual Halloween Boo Bash, a farmers market, and many others.

Central Park also features pickleball courts, a fitness court, pool, splash pads and a 5-acre adventure playground.

“Central Park in Cadence is one of the community’s gems,” Gowan said.

In addition to the many recreational activities in the park, Central Park also provides a place for residents to have their special events.

“There have been marriage proposals, birthdays and graduation events in Central Park,” Gowan said. “The view of the Strip at dusk from Central Park is just breathtaking.”

A 100-acre sports park is being designed with construction slated to begin in early 2025. This park includes Little League fields, softball fields, multi-purpose fields and basketball and pickleball courts.

The Cadence Village Center includes a Smith Marketplace, Starbucks, Jersey Mikes, Café Rio, Wells Fargo, and many other retailers. The ER At Cadence, and extension of Henderson Hospital has opened.

With so much happening in Cadence, it’s no wonder it’s one of the fastest selling master-planned communities in the country right now. More information at cadencenv.com.