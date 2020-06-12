Cadence reports online and foot traffic as ‘brisk’

In the past couple months, while spending the majority of time at home, some future homebuyers may have used this time to evaluate and research the possibility of homeownership. Not only flexibility, but the financial benefit is something attractive to many.

Cadence showcases a Toll Brothers neighborhood with homes that feature outdoor living spaces. (Toll Brothers)

One of Cadence's five homebuilders is Toll Brothers, which provides a variety of home designs in the Henderson master-planned community. (Toll Brothers)

Imagine waking up and enjoying a cup of coffee in your own private, enclosed backyard.

Imagine cooking Sunday dinner and running outside to your garden to harvest basil.

Imagine accomplishing a DIY painting project within 24 hours because you decided to have red accent walls.

Now, imagine doing any of this as the renter of an apartment or home, which tends to come with many restrictions as it’s simply “your” space for likely a short period of time.

While rent prices will continue to fluctuate, options like a fixed-mortgage on a home means you can relax knowing that your monthly payment will remain the same. Owning a home means that over time, you earn equity, save money and build a greater net worth.

During recent stay-at-home directives, Cadence traffic has remained brisk via their website and through future residents setting up appointments with individual builders to tour available models.

Cadence offers a variety of home options and amenities for any lifestyle. Homes range from 1,422 square feet to 3,800 square feet and include single-, two- and three-story floor plans from its five homebuilders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Another perk: The community began a buyer incentive on May 22, offering the first 100 homebuyers a $3,500 credit toward the purchase of their home (some restrictions apply — all details are available at www.cadencenv.com).

Not only can these new homeowners take advantage of the incentives builders have to offer, but they also cab take pride in knowing that owning a home is a long-term investment bringing a great sense of financial security, stability and community.

Cadence houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. For more information about the homes available at Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Cadence Home Finding Center at 702-703-2408.