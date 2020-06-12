104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Cadence reports online and foot traffic as ‘brisk’

June 12, 2020 - 3:16 pm
 

Imagine waking up and enjoying a cup of coffee in your own private, enclosed backyard.

Imagine cooking Sunday dinner and running outside to your garden to harvest basil.

Imagine accomplishing a DIY painting project within 24 hours because you decided to have red accent walls.

Now, imagine doing any of this as the renter of an apartment or home, which tends to come with many restrictions as it’s simply “your” space for likely a short period of time.

In the past couple of months, while spending the majority of time at home, some future homebuyers may have used this time to evaluate and research the possibility of homeownership. Not only flexibility, but the financial benefit is something attractive to many.

While rent prices will continue to fluctuate, options like a fixed-mortgage on a home means you can relax knowing that your monthly payment will remain the same. Owning a home means that over time, you earn equity, save money and build a greater net worth.

During recent stay-at-home directives, Cadence traffic has remained brisk via their website and through future residents setting up appointments with individual builders to tour available models.

Cadence offers a variety of home options and amenities for any lifestyle. Homes range from 1,422 square feet to 3,800 square feet and include single-, two- and three-story floor plans from its five homebuilders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Another perk: The community began a buyer incentive on May 22, offering the first 100 homebuyers a $3,500 credit toward the purchase of their home (some restrictions apply — all details are available at www.cadencenv.com).

Not only can these new homeowners take advantage of the incentives builders have to offer, but they also cab take pride in knowing that owning a home is a long-term investment bringing a great sense of financial security, stability and community.

Cadence houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. For more information about the homes available at Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Cadence Home Finding Center at 702-703-2408.

Downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, shareDOWNTOWN, will begin to lease its first units this m ...
Downtown apartment complex to open this month
Provided Content

Opening later this month, shareDOWNTOWN — a brand new apartment complex that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District — has released the first 16 units for leasing and is offering a limited time, early-bird move-in special of just $199, a savings of more than $900 (with approved credit).

Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner said luxury home design is turning bathrooms into resort-li ...
The bathroom is evolving into a spa
Provided Content

As people continue to spend more and more time inside their houses, it has become overwhelmingly clear how important some rooms are to the overall design and function of the home. In early 2020, architects and interior designers predicted that the dual-purpose bathroom would become one of the hottest residential design trends of the year — one that has grown in popularity amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Homeowners Krutika and Mayur Shah give high marks to Pardee Homes in a customer satisfaction su ...
Pardee gets top rating from homebuyers
Provided Content

The Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes continues to receive high scores for excellence in customer service from homebuyers surveyed by a national consumer research company focusing on customer satisfaction, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is ...
Pulte opens Foxtail in Summerlin
Provided Content

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now open and actively selling. Featuring two collections of single-story and two-story homes, Foxtail offers six unique floor plans in a location close to schools, shopping and recreation within an award-winning community.

This move-in-ready home at Paragon Lofts features three-stories with two large bedroom suites, ...
Paragon Life Builders offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

After many families put their plans for a new home on hold during the pandemic, buyers are coming back to the market this summer. With low interest rates and the city gradually reopening, June 2020 will likely see a rise in home sales for Las Vegas, said Mo Seebeck, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. His company has quick move-in homes ready within 30 days.

This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the Arden neighborhood at Inspirada in West Henderson features a ho ...
Pardee helps you build your own corner office
Provided Content

Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

With more than 150 miles of trails meandering throughout the community, Summerlin is known for ...
Summerlin celebrates National Trails Day
Provided Content

While today, June 6, is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, consistently ranks as Summerlin’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

Associated General Contractors of America's new report shows decline in projects. (Getty Images)
Associated General Contractors’ report shows employment decline
Provided Content

Construction employment declined in the District of Columbia and every state except South Dakota in April, an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government data shows. At the same time, the association released a new survey that finds that rising project cancellations are forcing many firms to furlough or terminate employees even as federal relief measures help avoid further job losses. Association officials urged Washington officials to act quickly on measures like new infrastructure funding, liability protections for employers and extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

This year the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual. (Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual
Provided Content

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerlin Council, organizer of the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade that typically draws more than 40,000 parade-goers and now in its 26th year, will transition the parade to a virtual event this year.