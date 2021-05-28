Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central Park near the pool complex and Fitness Court, 1015 E. Sunset Road, from 8 to 10 a.m. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in the nontimed event. (Cadence)

The Southern Nevada event will be held at Cadence’s Central Park near the pool complex and Fitness Court, 1015 E. Sunset Road from 8 to 10 a.m. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in the nontimed event.

“Since 2017, Cadence has partnered with wear blue to honor our fallen heroes,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We are proud to continue this annual tradition and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of battle.”

The wear blue A Walk to Remember run will use the power of community and the accessibility of running and walking for community members to become a living memorial through their steps to honor generations of America’s fallen heroes.

Participants will be provided the name of an American service member who died in battle, and receive a unique bib to share the name of the service member whom they honor with their steps.

“Wear blue: run to remember gives people all over the world the opportunity to honor our service members who selflessly gave their life for our freedoms,” said President, Co-Founder and Gold Star Wife Lisa Hallett. “This Memorial Day run will serve as a moving memorial of remembrance from all branches, and all wars, including World War I.”

Space for the event is limited and registration is required. For more information about Cadence and to register for the event, visit cadencenv.com/event/memorial-day-walk/.

About wear blue: run to remember

Our running community unites and supports military and their families, veterans, Gold Star families and civilians through active remembrance and meaningful relationships.

We motivate and empower individuals to healthier, more inspired living. More than 500,000 military members, their families, Gold Star families, veterans, retirees and civilians have participated in a wear blue event since its inception in 2010.

About Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community located in Henderson, houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and Fitness Court.

The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2020. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.