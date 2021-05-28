98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Provided Content

Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day

Provided Content
May 28, 2021 - 2:58 pm
 
Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central Park near the pool complex and Fitness Court, 1015 E. Sunset Road, from 8 to 10 a.m. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in the nontimed event. (Cadence)

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

The Southern Nevada event will be held at Cadence’s Central Park near the pool complex and Fitness Court, 1015 E. Sunset Road from 8 to 10 a.m. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in the nontimed event.

“Since 2017, Cadence has partnered with wear blue to honor our fallen heroes,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We are proud to continue this annual tradition and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of battle.”

The wear blue A Walk to Remember run will use the power of community and the accessibility of running and walking for community members to become a living memorial through their steps to honor generations of America’s fallen heroes.

Participants will be provided the name of an American service member who died in battle, and receive a unique bib to share the name of the service member whom they honor with their steps.

“Wear blue: run to remember gives people all over the world the opportunity to honor our service members who selflessly gave their life for our freedoms,” said President, Co-Founder and Gold Star Wife Lisa Hallett. “This Memorial Day run will serve as a moving memorial of remembrance from all branches, and all wars, including World War I.”

Space for the event is limited and registration is required. For more information about Cadence and to register for the event, visit cadencenv.com/event/memorial-day-walk/.

About wear blue: run to remember

Our running community unites and supports military and their families, veterans, Gold Star families and civilians through active remembrance and meaningful relationships.

We motivate and empower individuals to healthier, more inspired living. More than 500,000 military members, their families, Gold Star families, veterans, retirees and civilians have participated in a wear blue event since its inception in 2010.

About Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community located in Henderson, houses more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s, its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and Fitness Court.

The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence.

Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2020. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
2
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
3
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
4
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
5
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade
Provided Content

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners.

Margi Grein
Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

April showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring-cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.