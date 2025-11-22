Cadence to hold Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend

Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation, is holding its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. The first 30 homebuyers signing a contract on Nov. 28, 29 or 30 will have 12 months Cadence master association assessments, a $900 value, paid for by The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence.

Prospective homebuyers have an incredible selection of housing types from eight premier homebuilders. These homes span from cozy single-story to expansive two- and three-story designs and townhomes, ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, with prices starting from the mid-$300,000s to more than $700,000. There are more than 50 models to tour and even more floor plans to choose from.

Beazer Homes offers two neighborhoods, Cantata Point and Aria Crossing, and includes solar as a standard feature. The homes include two-story townhomes and single-story homes ranging from 1,220 square feet to 2,735 square feet and starting in the upper $300,000s.

Century Communities features two-story townhomes, Alderidge, and two-story homes, Modena. Alderidge offers alley-loaded garages and Modena features front courtyards. Homes range from 1,400 square feet to 2,119 square feet and start in the mid-$300,000s.

D.R. Horton offers several neighborhoods in its Symmetry collection, which include townhomes, single-story homes and larger two-story homes. Some homes include MultiGen suites, covered patios, three-car garages and other options. Neighborhoods include Symmetry Trails, Symmetry Falls, Symmetry Bay and Symmetry Manor. Homes range from 1,300 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, and range from the mid-$300,000s to the low $700,000s.

Lennar offers several home styles in Cadence with its eight neighborhoods. The range includes townhomes, duplex-style homes, single-, two- and three-story homes. The duplex-style homes, Quail Crossings, include backyards, while the Serenity Place townhomes feature alley-loaded two-car garages. Carlton and Preston Pointe feature single-story and two-story homes, while Midtown offers a mix of two-story and three-story homes. Preston Terrace and Preston Crest feature two-story homes with NextGen Suite options. Preston Village offers single-story homes with recreational vehicle garages. Homes from Lennar span from 1,200 square feet to more than 3,300 square feet and start in the mid-$300,000s to the low $600,000s.

Richmond American Homes offers two neighborhoods in Cadence. Overture offers two-story townhomes with 1,500 square feet starting in the low $400,000s. Interlude is the newest neighborhood featuring two-story homes, with the Seth plan offering a three-car garage, ranging from 2,640 square feet and 3,280 square feet and starting in the low $600,000s.

StoryBook Homes offers two neighborhoods. Serenade is a single-story neighborhood with homes ranging from 1,523 square feet to 1,813 square feet and starting in the mid-$400,000s. Libretto features two-story homes ranging from 1,309 square feet to 1,484 square feet and starting in the upper $300,000s.

Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood offers two-and three-story homes with 10 floor plans to choose from ranging from 1,856 square feet to 2,784 square feet and starting in the mid-$400,000s.

Woodside Homes features six neighborhoods, including duplex-style homes and single-story and two-story homes. Meridian offers two-story duplex-style homes with backyards. Ambridge offers single-story homes. Ashwood, Serenata, Acacia and Adair offer two-story homes, each offering different options such as home office and flex spaces, large front porches, or extended garages. Homes span 1,284 square feet to more than 2,900 square feet and start in the upper $300,000s to the upper $500,000s.

Most builders also have quick move-in homes available, which means a buyer can be in a new home by the end of the year, if not sooner.

The Cadence Black Friday sales event only includes the Cadence master association assessments, which are $75 a month. This event does not include neighborhood, insurance or specific assessments, which are billed separately. More information can be found at CadenceNV.com.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone, including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights and performances such as “Jaws In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks, including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad; and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open later this month.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dutch Bros. New retailers are set to join soon, including EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold, Smoothie King, Einstein Bagels and Sports Clips.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hotspots. The community is minutes away from the charming Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights — nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.